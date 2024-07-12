Alfa Laval invites investors, analysts and financial media to its Capital Markets Day on 21 November 2024

LUND, Sweden, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year we will take the Capital Markets Day to southern Europe and visit our heat exchanger manufacturing site in San Bonifacio in Italy.

The in-person event will start with a dinner on 20 November, followed by a full day at one of our newest manufacturing sites for brazed heat exchangers on 21 November.

This year's CMD will focus on Alfa Laval's role in the ongoing energy transition, with emphasis on the Energy division. During the day, members of the executive management will outline the strategy to support this transition as well as a deep dive into specific business areas and the opportunities ahead. Significant time will also be allocated to product displays, a factory tour and the product development process.

Hotel rooms close to the venue in San Bonifacio has been blocked for 20 November, which are available for reservation until 1 November 2024 (follow the registration link below). Early hotel room reservation is recommended as the number of rooms are limited.

Alfa Laval will arrange bus transportation from Malpensa, Linate and Venice airports at 3:00 pm CET on 20 November to San Bonifacio. Transportation will also be arranged to the same airports at around 3:30 pm CET on 21 November. In addition, Verona airport is a 30-minute cab ride from San Bonifacio.

To attend, please register no later than 1 November 2024 at https://eu.eventscloud.com/cmd24.

As this is an in-person event only, the number of attendees is limited, and it will not be possible to attend or follow the event online.

We look forward to seeing you in San Bonifacio.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonising the marine fleet that's the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that free our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in some 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales in 2023 were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

