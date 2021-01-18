Alfa Laval joins forces with marine industry players to accelerate decarbonization

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has joined a project with DTU Energy, Haldor Topsoe, Svitzer and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon to accelerate the development of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology, which can use green fuels to generate electricity. Alfa Laval will head the development initiative, with the aim to find scalable solutions for noncarbon fuels for the shipping industry.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) targets a 50 percent reduction of vessel-related greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Today, global shipping accounts for around 3 percent of global carbon emissions, a share which is estimated to increase in the coming decades (as other industries tackle climate emissions). To achieve the long-term target of decarbonization the industry must shift towards new fuel types and technologies.

To accelerate the development of viable technologies, a coordinated effort within applied research is needed across the entire supply chain. The project, `SOFC4Maritime', will target utilization of future green fuels - such as ammonia, hydrogen or bio-methane - for power production onboard marine vessels.

"Addressing shipping's environmental challenges - and climate change in particular - will require a diverse range of strong technologies. By partnering with fellow marine industry experts, we can investigate the possibilities and bring them to fruition in time to make a difference," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

Did you know that... since ships have a lifetime of 20 years or more, zero-emission vessels must begin entering the global fleet by 2030 for a 50 percent reduction to be achieved by 2050?

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

