Alfa Laval starts testing methanol fuel cell systems for sustainable marine power supply

LUND, Sweden, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - will start testing an innovative marine fuel cell system in corporation with Blue World Technologies and some major players in the marine industry. Testing will take place at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in Denmark. It will use methanol as fuel and explore the technology's potential as a source of marine fossil-free auxiliary power systems. The goal is to contribute to the industry's transition towards decarbonatization.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) targets a 50 percent reduction of vessel-related greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To meet the long-term target of decarbonization, the industry must shift towards new fuel types and technologies.

The project is a joint effort between Alfa Laval and the fuel cell maker Blue World Technologies, together with DFDS, Maersk Drilling and Hafnia. The aim is to develop, test and verify a highly efficient fuel cell solution that would give marine vessels a realistic alternative to combustion-based auxiliary power in the near future. The fuel cell system will use renewable, carbon-neutral methanol as fuel, enabling clean operations with very limited emissions. Methanol is one of the most promising fossil-free fuels available. The test period is expected to be completed within one year.

"We believe that fuel cell systems will have a larger role to play in the future X-to-Power landscape. However, there are a number of potential fuel (X) pathways, so we need to have a broad perspective on this area," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. "This collaboration includes major partners who each bring in unique expertise, and is another example of Alfa Laval's commitment to develop viable and sustainable X-to-Power solutions for our customers."

Did you know that… the Alfa Laval Test & Training centre in Aalborg, Denmark is basically a land-based version of a vessel's machine room, offering 2800 m2 of testing space equipped for oil and gas fuels and, since late 2020, also biofuels and methanol?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-starts-testing-methanol-fuel-cell-systems-for-sustainable-marine-power-supply,c3327911

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval