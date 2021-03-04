Alfa Laval wins energy efficiency order in North Africa

LUND, Sweden, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply Alfa Laval OLMI air coolers to a refinery in Egypt. The order has a value of approximately SEK 95 million and was booked in the business unit Welded Heat Exchangers of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2021 and 2022.

The order comprises different types of air coolers for energy efficiency duties and will be used for converting heavy crude oil into more valuable products. The air coolers, delivered stepwise, is part of a project to upgrade the refinery with more efficient technologies.

"Managing energy in a responsible way is of big importance to the energy-intensive refinery and petrochemical industries. Our energy efficient heat transfer solutions play an important role in saving energy, thereby also reducing the CO2 emissions. It has a positive impact on both our customers' bottom line and the climate," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division at Alfa Laval.

Did you know that… Refineries account for about 6-8 percent of all industrial energy consumption, and that the energy costs can represent up to 50 percent of their total operating expenditures?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

