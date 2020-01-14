Alfa Laval Wins SEK 125 Million Energy Efficiency Order

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchangers to a petrochemical plant in China. The order has a value of approximately SEK 125 million of which SEK 65 million was booked late December, 2019, and the remaining SEK 60 million in January, in the Welded Heat Exchanger unit of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises compact heat exchangers for energy recovery in the petrochemical process which converts mixed xylenes into more valuable high-purity paraxylene, a product utilized in the chain of manufacturing of synthetic fibers.

"Our Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchangers are highly energy-efficient and play a vital role in recovering and reusing energy. They contribute to huge energy savings and reduced emissions which make them a good solution for both our customers and the environment," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "

Did you know that… an Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchanger is more efficient and compact than traditional technologies and can replace up to four shell-and-tube heat exchangers in this type of application?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17,200 employees. www.alfalaval.com

