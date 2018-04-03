Alfa Laval Wins SEK 125 Million Offshore Order

LUND, Sweden, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply Framo pumping systems to an FPSO (Floating Production Storage Offloading) vessel in the North Sea. The order has a value of approximately SEK 125 million. It is booked late March in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2018.
"I am very pleased to announce another large order in a very short period of time for our Framo pumping systems," says Peter Leifland, President of the Marine Division. "It proves our ability to meet the offshore industry's high demands when it comes to safety."
Did you know that… the first Framo pumping systems to platforms in the North Sea were delivered already in the 1970's?
About Alfa Laval
Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.
The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.
Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.
Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.
For more information please contact:
Peter Torstensson
Senior Vice President, Communications
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46-46-36-72-31
Mobile: +46 709 33 72 31
Gabriella Grotte
Investor Relations Manager
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46-46-36-74-82
Mobile: +46-709-78-74-82
