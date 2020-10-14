Alfa Laval wins SEK 130 million energy efficiency orders in China and Mexico

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won two orders to supply compact heat exchangers to a petrochemical plant in China and a refinery in Mexico. The orders have a combined total value of approximately SEK 130 million and were booked late September in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2021 and 2022.

The orders comprise Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchangers which will be used in different heating and cooling applications in the refinery and petrochemical plant to enable energy-efficient processes.

"We had two more large orders booked late in September and they were related to our Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchangers," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "When installed in our customers' processes our energy efficient heat exchangers save energy and reduce CO 2 emissions. Thereby they contribute to more sustainable industrial processes which is good for both people and planet."

Did you know that… an Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchanger is more efficient and compact than traditional technologies and one single unit can replace up to four shell-and-tube heat exchangers in refinery and petrochemical applications?

