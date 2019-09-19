Alfa Laval Wins SEK 165 Million Pumping Orders

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won two orders to supply Framo pumping systems for FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) vessels to be built in China. The orders have a total value of approximately SEK 165 million and is booked in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2020.

The orders comprise marine pumping systems for crude oil offloading, slop and ballast duties.

"I am pleased to announce these two large orders for our Framo pumping systems. These reliable and well-proven systems are used in a variety of duties, where they provide safe operations and optimized performance," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

Did you know that… Framo pumping systems are used in three main areas: cargo, oil and gas production and offshore supply and recovery?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-165-million-pumping-orders,c2907799

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval