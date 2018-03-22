Alfa Laval Wins SEK 170 Million Offshore Order

"Safety is of utmost importance on an offshore oil platform, and our equipment plays a vital role in securing reliable supporting systems, says Peter Leifland, President of the Marine Division. "The order proves that we can meet the high demands of safety from the customers in the offshore industry."

Did you know that… fire water pumps on offshore oil platforms need to be very robust and reliable to work under extreme conditions – and that Framo pumping systems have been used in the offshore industry since the 1970's?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

Gabriella Grotte

Investor Relations Manager

Alfa Laval Tel: +46-46-36-74-82

Mobile: +46-709-78-74-82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-170-million-offshore-order,c2477625

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-sek-170-million-offshore-order-300618065.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Related Links

http://www.alfalaval.com

