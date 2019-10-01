Alfa Laval Wins SEK 50 Million Vegetable Oil Order

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply a process line for an edible oil plant in South East Asia. The order has a value of approximately SEK 50 million. It is booked in the Food Systems unit of the Food & Water Division during the third quarter, with deliveries scheduled for 2020.

The process line includes various pieces of equipment such as steam boilers, heat exchangers and pumps to refine the edible oil.

"It is always a pleasure to announce a large order, such as this one for our food systems," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "Alfa Laval has a wide range of efficient products and systems for the food industry and they are all recognized for their safe, hygienic and reliable performance."

Did you know that… according to "Oil World" statistics, South East Asia is producing approximately 30 percent of the world supply of edible oil?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

