Alfa Laval Wins SEK 60 Million Food Order

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply complete process lines to an edible oil processing plant in the Middle East. The order has a value of approximately SEK 60 million and is booked in the Food Systems unit of the Food & Water Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises complete process lines for processing and refining edible oil - and includes various pieces of equipment such as high-speed separators, mixers and different types of heat exchangers.

"We have a broad range of efficient and hygienic products for the food industry. And that in combination with our extensive process knowledge makes us a reliable partner to our customers," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division.

Did you know that… vegetable oil production is foreseen to be some 240 million tons worldwide during the season 2019/2020, according to International Statistical Agricultural Information?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

