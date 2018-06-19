Alfa Laval Wins SEK 60 Million Offshore Order

The order comprises offshore pumping systems, which will supply water to the onboard fire extinguishing system.

"I am very pleased to announce this large order for our Framo pumping systems. Their proven capacity and reliability makes them highly suitable for the tough conditions offshore," says Peter Leifland, President of the Marine Division.

Did you know that… Framo, an Alfa Laval brand, has unique pumping solutions for different duties; cargo, oil and gas production and offshore supply?

