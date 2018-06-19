Alfa Laval Wins SEK 60 Million Offshore Order

LUND, Sweden, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply Framo pumping systems to an oil platform in the North Sea. The order has a value of approximately SEK 60 million. It is booked in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2018.
The order comprises offshore pumping systems, which will supply water to the onboard fire extinguishing system.
"I am very pleased to announce this large order for our Framo pumping systems. Their proven capacity and reliability makes them highly suitable for the tough conditions offshore," says Peter Leifland, President of the Marine Division.
Did you know that… Framo, an Alfa Laval brand, has unique pumping solutions for different duties; cargo, oil and gas production and offshore supply?
About Alfa Laval
Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.
The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.
Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.
Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.
