Alfa Laval Wins SEK 60 Million Vegetable Oil Order

LUND, Sweden, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply various equipment to a vegetable oil processing plant in Uzbekistan. The order has a value of approximately SEK 60 million. It is booked in the Food Systems unit of the Food & Water Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises various equipment such as separators and plate heat exchangers, which will be used to process crude vegetable oil (such as sunflower oil) into fully refined and edible oil.

"I am pleased to announce this vegetable oil order," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "Our broad product range for the food industry is recognized for its reliability and efficiency – and for securing safe and hygienic processes. This order confirms just that."

Did you know that… sunflower oil contains more vitamin E than any other vegetable oil and as a plant-based product it is cholesterol-free?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

