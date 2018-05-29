Alfa Laval Wins SEK 70 Million Energy Efficiency Order

"I am very pleased to announce this order for our energy-efficient Aalborg waste heat recovery systems," says Peter Leifland, President of the Marine Division. "Alfa Laval has a wide range of energy-efficient products which contribute to huge energy savings in many different industries."

Did you know that… Bangladesh's total electricity generation capacity is about 10 gigawatts (GW)? Every year Alfa Laval's technology contributes to energy savings of about 50 GW, matching the combined energy demand needed for about 13 million homes during a year corresponding to all households in the Nordic region.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees. www.alfalaval.com

