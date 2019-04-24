Alfa Laval Wins SEK 70 Million Energy Efficiency Order

LUND, Sweden, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply compact heat exchangers to an oil company in Russia. The order has a value of approximately SEK 70 million. It is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises Alfa Laval compact heat exchangers which, when installed, will reuse heat from the oil production process to preheat oil-water emulsion before dewatering.

"I am pleased to announce this large order for our energy-efficient heat exchangers," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "They play an important role in saving energy in the energy-demanding processes in the hydrocarbon industry."

Did you know that… during 2018, Russian oil production rose to a post-Soviet record high of 11.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on an annual average basis, according to Reuters?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17,200 employees.

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

Gabriella Grotte

Investor Relations Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-74-82

Mobile: +46-709-78-74-82

