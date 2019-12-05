Alfa Laval Wins SEK 90 Million Petrochemical Order

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply large heat exchangers to a petrochemical plant in Russia. The order has a value of approximately SEK 90 million and is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers which will be installed in a urea plant for fertilizers.

"We have a broad range of reliable and energy-efficient heat exchangers for the petrochemical industry, all meeting the high-performance demands from customers in this industry," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

Did you know that… more than 90 percent of the world's industrial production of urea is destined for use as fertilizer?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

