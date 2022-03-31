Alfa Laval's annual and sustainability Report for 2021 published

LUND, Sweden, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's annual and sustainability report for 2021 has today been published and can be downloaded from the Group's website www.alfalaval.com/investors. It is also attached to this press release.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 1:00 p.m. CET on the 31st of March 2022.

