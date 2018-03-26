Alfa Laval's sustainability report, which this year is published separately, is also available for download from the company's website, https://www.alfalaval.com/about-us/sustainability/.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena.

Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on the 26th of March 2018.

For more information contact

Gabriella Grotte

Investor Relations Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-74-82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-s-annual-report-for-2017,c2478584

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-lavals-annual-report-for-2017-300619216.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Related Links

http://www.alfalaval.com

