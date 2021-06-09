Alfa Laval's joint venture Alfdex wins an important contract for an electric oil mist separator

LUND, Sweden, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfdex AB, a 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval and Concentric, has won a contract to supply an electric oil mist separator to a major global truck OEM. This contract with one of the world's largest leading truck manufacturers proves the new electric disc separator offers market-leading technology. Production will start in 2024 and sales revenues from this new contract are estimated to be worth more than MSEK 400 over the next five years.

Alfdex has a long history of providing reliable and high performing solutions for the active cleaning of crankcase gases in heavy-duty truck engines, a market the company leads globally. With the onset of even more stringent emission legislation, as well as new demands on CO2 efficiency, Alfdex has invested in a new range of electrically powered oil mist separators. These combine the rugged and maintenance free design of the original Alfdex separator with a state-of-the-art electric drive unit, enabling even higher cleaning performance controlled precisely by software. As upcoming proposed legislations increasingly emphasize the need for maintenance free and durable solutions, the Alfdex electric separator is a perfect match.

"This is an important contract for Alfdex because it confirms that the next generation crankcase gas separators have earned the trust of the market," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "The new electric separators are more efficient and will enable trucks to lower their emissions even further, which is beneficial to both customers and society – and in line with Alfa Laval's commitment to clean technologies."

Did you know that… the Alfdex separation technology uses the same principles as the separator invented by Gustaf de Laval, founder of Alfa Laval in 1883, to separate cream from milk?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval, world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

About Alfdex

Alfdex is the world leader in reducing crankcase emissions from diesel engines by using an active separation system. The separation principle is based upon Alfa Laval's long experience in centrifugal separator technology for systems that separate liquids from liquids and solid particles from liquids. Alfdex has exploited this special technology and refined it to separate particles and liquid droplets from gas. Three out of four new heavy trucks in North America and Europe are using Alfdex-separators. Over 5 million heavy trucks are today equipped with an Alfdex-system.

About Concentric

Concentric AB is an innovator in flow control and fluid power, supplying proprietary systems and components to the world's truck, agricultural machinery, construction equipment and industrial applications end-markets. The company has a global manufacturing presence including in the UK, USA, Germany, Sweden, India, China and Argentina. Concentric's focus is to develop world class technology with innovative solutions that meet the sustainability needs of our customers. Concentric offers engine products including lubricant, coolant and fuel pumps, hydraulic products encompassing gear pumps and power packs, and finally several key technologies for the fast growing market for electrical and hybrid powertrains. Concentric AB is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm index and the Group has a turnover of circa MSEK 1,500 and circa 700 employees.

