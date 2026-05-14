Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Celebrates Historic Handoffs Across Two Continents

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Two nearly simultaneous handoffs mark a milestone moment for the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the bespoke supercar limited to just 33 units worldwide

In Austin, Texas, an entrepreneur and motorsport enthusiast received his custom-spec 33 Stradale finished in Rosso Villa d'Este exterior paint color, accented by a white front stripe and the number 14 - a tribute to his favorite drivers, Enzo Ferrari and A.J. Foyt

On the same day, and for the first time, a production 33 Stradale was presented at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, Italy

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, presented to its first American owner at Alfa Romeo of Austin in Texas, features bespoke Rosso Villa d’Este paint with a white front stripe and the number 14, a tribute to Enzo Ferrari and A.J. Foyt

Some brands build cars. Alfa Romeo builds legends. The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the latest expression of that legacy, is a bespoke, two-seat coupe that bridges iconic heritage and modern supercar design and performance. Limited to just 33 handcrafted examples worldwide, the 33 Stradale is produced through a meticulous, artisan-led process defined by uncompromising quality standards and extraordinary attention to detail. This philosophy traces back to the golden era of Italian coachbuilding, including Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, whose influence shaped some of Alfa Romeo's most iconic designs and now plays a central role in bringing the modern 33 Stradale to life.



Each of the 33 cars tells a unique story, written across continents. On May 12, 2026, two historic handoffs marked defining moments for the 33 Stradale, with one taking place in the United States and one at the heart of the brand's history in Italy.



The 33 Stradale Arrives in the United States

At Alfa Romeo of Austin in Texas, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has been handed over for the first time to an American customer. The recipient, entrepreneur and longtime motorsport enthusiast, Glynn Bloomquist, has cultivated a deep connection to Alfa Romeo over decades.



Raised by a father devoted to muscle cars and American racing, Bloomquist spent years traveling the world following IndyCar, collecting memories that range from witnessing Jimmy Vasser's rookie speed record at the 1992 Indianapolis 500 to discovering, through a biography of Enzo Ferrari, the two-decade bond between Ferrari and the Alfa Romeo brand. That discovery marked the beginning of a collector's journey. His prior Alfa Romeo purchases include a 1958 Giulietta Spider Veloce, previously owned by Indy 500 champion Bobby Rahal, and a Giulia Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Edition, which he drove on track at Circuit of the Americas in 2023 at the invitation of the Alfa Romeo team. It was there that Bloomquist met Cristiano Fiorio, head of the 33 Stradale project, and accepted the invitation to become one of the model's 33 owners, under one condition: the car had to be red.



In May 2024, Bloomquist traveled to Arese to finalize his car's configuration in person. He was welcomed into the Sala del Consiglio of the Alfa Romeo History Museum, the same room where the original 33 Stradale design was approved in 1967. There, Alfa Romeo designers, engineers, historians and owners collaborated to create 33 works of modern art, showcasing the brand's capabilities in design and engineering.



The finished car, now in Bloomquist's hands, reflects that craftsmanship: bodywork presented in Rosso Villa d'Este exterior paint, accented by a horizontal white front stripe inspired by the Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 race cars of the 1960s and 20-inch Progressive wheels in black with diamond-cut finish and carbon-fiber accents. At Bloomquist's specific request, the interior is upholstered in a special leather, whose embossing and color draw inspiration from the world of furnishings, providing a lived-in appearance to the seats and interior paneling. The number 14, embroidered on the headrests and displayed in white on the doors, pays tribute to Enzo Ferrari, who ran the number on Alfa Romeo cars in the 1920s, and to four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt.



This 33 Stradale will not be kept behind glass. Bloomquist has confirmed that Texas roads and circuits are ready to hear its roar.



First Production 33 Stradale Presented at the Alfa Romeo History Museum in Arese

For the first time in the model's history, a production 33 Stradale has also been presented at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, home to the original 1967 33 Stradale that inspired the modern project. The location was both symbolic and purposeful.



Developed through Bottega Fuoriserie, Alfa Romeo's bespoke program dedicated to customization, design innovation and performance-driven personalization, the vehicle is finished in a one-of-a-kind red exterior color. Alfa Romeo's approach to red has always evolved with time, from early racing pastels and the deep burgundies of the 1920s to Rosso Villa d'Este, first introduced on the 4C Concept in 2012 and later refined for the new 33 Stradale.



This special hue adds a new chapter. Created at the request of a customer seeking a red that echoes Alfa Romeo tradition while referencing Montreal orange from the famous V-8-powered Alfa Romeo sports car of the 1970s, the color is the result of extensive artisan experimentation using a complex four-layer process.



The pastel base recalls Rosso Italia from the 1960s Giulietta Spider and Duetto, followed by a transparent depth coat, a pearlescent mica layer with gold tones and a final clear coat. The result is a color that changes with the light, almost understated indoors to iridescent in direct sunlight when the gold tone enhances the lines of the bodywork and amplifies its dynamic presence.



The car will remain on public display at the Alfa Romeo Museum through June 2, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience firsthand what Bottega Fuoriserie and the 33 Stradale represent: a fusion of heritage, innovation, craftsmanship and uncompromising attention to detail.



Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first compact SUV, symbolizes the metamorphosis of the legendary Alfa Romeo brand, highlighted by a new era of luxury and connectivity, with a standard turbocharged engine, Q4 all-wheel drive, Uconnect 5 and advanced driver assistance systems. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The hand-built Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, inspired by the legendary 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, combines bespoke Italian craftsmanship and 630-horsepower performance in an exclusive production run of just 33 units worldwide.



Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



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