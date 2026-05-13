MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Roars Back for 11th Year, Brings Street-legal Drag Racing to Woodward Avenue

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is back at M1 Concourse and Woodward Avenue on August 8, 2026

Street-legal drag racing on famed Woodward Avenue in Metro Detroit highlights one of the summer's can't-miss car culture events

Dodge Charger Thrill and Drift Rides, Dodge Charger Grudge Race, celebrity appearances and much more part of action-packed event lineup

The 11th edition of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge will return to Woodward Avenue in Metro Detroit on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Mark your calendars. Save the date. MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge returns on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

"What started as a pop-up drag race and car show in the old Pontiac Silverdome parking lot in 2015 has evolved into a must-attend car culture event of the summer, and in 2026 we're redlining Roadkill Nights with more noise, more power and the most immersive fan moments we've ever delivered, with even more still to come," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "For the 11th year, we're taking street-legal drag racing back to legendary Woodward Avenue, returning to M1 Concourse in Pontiac, and surrounding it all with full-throttle Dodge experiences you have to see, hear and feel in person. This is an event you don't want to miss."

"Pontiac is a prime destination for signature events, and we're thrilled that we've been the host city for Roadkill Nights for over a decade now," said Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness. "We're looking forward to being that destination again on Woodward Avenue for this latest and greatest installment of Roadkill Nights action!"

Dodge and MotorTrend will crank up the Roadkill Nights action with fan activities, including:

Dodge Charger Thrill and Drift Rides in SIXPACK gasoline-powered Dodge Charger muscle cars

Dodge Charger Grudge Race

Dodge vehicles on display, including the all-new Dodge Charger lineup, HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango lineup and more

Car show with classic and modern muscle vehicles

Exhibition runs

Vendor midway

Celebrity appearances

Food trucks, musical entertainment and much more

More details will be announced throughout the summer. For additional details, visit Hotrod.com/roadkill-nights.

MotorTrend

MotorTrend has chronicled the auto industry's past, present, and future since 1949, catering to in-market shoppers and enthusiasts through authoritative, entertaining storytelling, world-class photography, and engaging video presentations. In addition to in-depth coverage of the latest in automotive technology, reporting on breaking news, and features on the biggest personalities, MotorTrend reviews hundreds of new cars every year, leveraging objective testing and the team's extensive expertise. Its renowned MotorTrend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, and Truck of the Year awards are also internationally recognized as among the most prestigious in the industry. Follow MotorTrend on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: dodge.com

Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com

DodgeGarage: dodgegarage.com

Facebook: facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: @dodgeofficial

X: @dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis