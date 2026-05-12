AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Brand and Marvel Unite to Celebrate 85 Years of Freedom and Adventure in New Jeep Wrangler America250 Campaign Speed Speed Jeep® and Marvel unite to celebrate 85 years of freedom and adventure in Jeep Wrangler America250 edition marketing campaign

Collaboration brings Captain America iconography to Jeep® Wrangler, launching an ambitious multi-platform storytelling initiative

Jeep celebrates remarkable consecutive 25-year achievement as the most patriotic brand in America

Campaign lifts off with today's Twelve 4 Twelve reveal of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250 edition, featuring an exclusive Captain America shield tire cover

"Origin Story," the 50-second video blending animation and a comic book aesthetic, supports the Wrangler A250 special edition across social media channels and launches today

Limited-edition comic book cover from Marvel Comics Group featuring Captain America is exclusive with Jeep Wrangler America250 purchase

As America officially celebrates its 250th anniversary on July 4, the brand will launch the second phase of its advertising campaign, "The Original Superheroes," anchoring the brand's Summer of Jeep campaign in coming weeks

In celebration of the historic milestone anniversary, Stellantis illuminates its North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in red, white and blue

Collaboration will include a co-branded marketing campaign across the Jeep brand portfolio in late 2026, supporting the theatrical release of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday" in theaters Dec. 18, 2026

As Jeep® marks 25 consecutive years as "America's most patriotic brand," the legendary off-road adventure brand and Marvel today announce a sweeping marketing campaign that unites two American icons - the Jeep Wrangler and Captain America. Both born in 1941 and shaped by a shared legacy of courage, adventure, freedom and service, together the Jeep brand and Marvel are merging storytelling and entertainment to create a one-of-a-kind collaboration that celebrates their storied 85-year legacies.

"As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary-and Jeep marks 25 consecutive years as America's most patriotic brand-we wanted to do something more meaningful and distinctly Jeep than simply adding an American flag," said Olivier François, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "The Jeep Wrangler has long been regarded as an enduring symbol of freedom around the world, and this moment called for an expression worthy of that legacy.

"We teamed up with Marvel to bring the Captain America shield-one of the most iconic symbols in pop culture-directly onto the vehicle as a tire cover of the Jeep Wrangler A250 edition. In doing so, we flipped the usual model: instead of product inspiring marketing, marketing inspired the product."

"This collaboration celebrates two icons born from the same era and rooted in strength and purpose," said Holly Frank, VP, global marketing partnerships & promotions, Disney. "We're thrilled to be working with Jeep to celebrate that shared legacy, while also looking toward the future and an epic new era of storytelling with 'Avengers: Doomsday' later this year."

"As we prepare to mark America's 250th birthday, our partnership with the Jeep brand reflects our shared belief in the power of freedom and the enduring call to adventure," said Rosie Rios, chair of America250. "These values have shaped our nation since its earliest days and continue to inspire us as we celebrate our country's historic milestone and look to the future."

"Origin Story" Marketing & Advertising Campaign

The collaboration's first phase debuts May 12 with the Twelve 4 Twelve product drop of the Jeep Wrangler America250 special edition, featuring patriotic red, white and blue design cues and a limited-edition Captain America shield tire cover, placing one of pop culture's most recognizable symbols directly onto the vehicle long regarded as the original SUV - and an enduring symbol of freedom around the world.

The 50-second "Origin Story" video, blending animation and a comic book aesthetic, supports the Wrangler A250 special edition across social media channels and launches today. The WWII-era Jeep Willys was air-dropped directly onto battlefields, delivering critical mobility that helped U.S. soldiers achieve victory on the ground.

Jeep and Marvel Comics Group Introduce Exclusive Comic Book Cover

As part of the America250 celebration, Jeep and Marvel Comics Group collaborated on an original, illustrated, limited-edition cover for a reprinted comic book. The exclusive comic book cover with Captain America and the Jeep Wrangler A250 special edition, featuring the Captain America shield tire cover, will come with the purchase of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250 special edition.

"The Original Superheroes" Marketing & Advertising Campaign

The collaboration extends beyond product into creative and content initiatives and launches with "The Original Superheroes." The campaign reframes heroism by spotlighting actual U.S. military veterans, the real-life men and women whose missions Jeep vehicles once supported on the front lines, reinforcing the idea that heroism is not fictional, it is forged through service, selflessness and courage.

"The Original Superheroes" will anchor the Jeep brand's Summer of Jeep campaign, launching in the coming weeks. "Origin Story" and "The Original Superheroes," both directed by Anthony Leonardi III, are produced in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency Highdive.

The Jeep brand is an exclusive automotive partner of America250, the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Marvel

Marvel is one of the world's most prominent entertainment brands, built on an unparalleled library of iconic characters and stories that have shaped pop culture for over 85 years. The Marvel brand spans entertainment, including film, television, publishing, licensing, games, live events, digital media and more.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: jeep.com

Facebook: facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: @jeep

X: @jeep

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis