Alfa Romeo and GREATS Team Up With Limited-edition Sneaker Ahead of This Year’s Big Game in Las Vegas

Alfa Romeo teams up with luxury sneaker brand GREATS, launching a new limited-edition Alfa Romeo-branded sport sneaker ahead of the Big Game this weekend in Las Vegas

The exclusive made-in- Italy sneaker features a premium leather upper in Blanco (white) with the classic Alfa Romeo script stamped on the outside upper panels and legendary Alfa Romeo badge on the upper rear heel

, conducting random acts of kindness by gifting new pairs of branded sneakers to unsuspecting pedestrians The collaboration will also include donating pairs of new shoes to a local homeless shelter in the Las Vegas area

Alfa Romeo, the legendary automotive brand that exemplifies best-in-class performance, pure Italian style and a sporty driving legacy, has teamed up with luxury sneaker brand GREATS to launch a new limited-edition Alfa Romeo-branded sport sneaker ahead of the Big Game in Las Vegas this weekend.

Alfa Romeo is partnering with high-end influencers and celebrities with transportation in Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale vehicles to and from events throughout the weekend. Each will receive an exclusive pair of Alfa Romeo and GREATS-branded sport sneakers.

"Italian style, performance and sportiness are hallmarks shared by both Alfa Romeo and GREATS, so it was a natural decision to come together in developing an exclusive Alfa Romeo-branded sneaker ahead of one of the world's biggest sporting events of the year in the entertainment capital of the world – Las Vegas," said Larry Dominique, SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America. "What's more, this collaboration is also a fantastic way to further connect with our brand enthusiasts while giving back to those less fortunate in the local area."

During the weekend's festivities, Alfa Romeo will hit the Las Vegas streets conducting random acts of kindness by gifting new pairs of limited-edition Alfa Romeo-branded sport sneakers to unsuspecting pedestrians. The collaboration will also include donating 75 pairs of new shoes to a local homeless shelter in the Las Vegas area.

Alfa Romeo and GREATS sneaker - A new classic

Expertly handcrafted in Italy from locally sourced materials, the Alfa Romeo and GREATS sneaker features a premium Italian leather upper in Blanco (white) with the classic Alfa Romeo script stamped on the outside upper panels and legendary Alfa Romeo badge on the upper rear heel, plus subtle branding on the tongue offset in Rosso Red, waxed cotton laces and 100% natural rubber outsole. This exclusive sneaker is a low-profile, low-environmental impact staple that effortlessly elevates just about any outfit — today, tomorrow and forever — and personifies the passion and spirit of Alfa Romeo.

GREATS

Launched in 2014 as the first born-in-Brooklyn sneaker brand, GREATS offers Italian leather sneakers that combine classic luxury with a Brooklyn edge. GREATS' timeless designs for men and women take inspiration from classic footwear silhouettes at an unmatched, accessible price point. Available online at GREATS.com.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. In early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale. The globally available Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

