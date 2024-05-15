Alfa Romeo Announces Final Run of Quadrifoglio for the United States: The Limited-edition Super Sport

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport (left) and Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport (European spec)

Alfa Romeo reveals the new 2024 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport, special editions limited globally to 275 units for Giulia and 175 for Stelvio

The special series commemorates the final run of twin-turbo V-6 Quadrifoglio models for the United States , limited to 72 units for Giulia and 52 for Stelvio

, limited to 72 units for Giulia and 52 for Stelvio Pricing starts at U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $86,770 for 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and $94,370 for 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport (all prices exclude $1,595 destination)

for 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and for 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport (all prices exclude destination) Super Sport models feature new black Quadrifoglio exterior badge, 3D red carbon-fiber trim in the dashboard, and central console, door panels and front headrests with red logo stitching and black numbering to certify the exclusive series

Alfa Romeo reveals the new 2024 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport limited special series, a final, commemorative chapter for the twin-turbo V-6 Quadrifoglio models in the United States.

Limited globally to 275 units for Giulia and 175 for Stelvio – and in the U.S. to just 72 units for Giulia and 52 for Stelvio – the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport models serve as ambassadors of the iconic sportiness, technical purity and advanced technology that have always positioned the Quadrifoglio models at the top of their respective segments for handling, power-to-weight and engaging driving experience.

"A milestone for all Alfisti, the new Super Sport is the ultimate expression of Quadrifoglio, represented by extremely limited volumes and bespoke design cues," said Larry Dominique, SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America. "While we look forward to the future of the four-leaf clover with the amazing performance benefits of electrification, the twin-turbo V-6 Super Sport is a fitting final chapter to the combustion engine Quadrifoglio in the U.S., and we're thrilled to bring an exclusive number to Alfisti in America."

Pricing starts at a U.S. MSRP of $86,770 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and $94,370 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport (all prices exclude $1,595 destination). Available for order now, the Quadrifoglio Super Sport models will arrive at Alfa Romeo dealerships in fall 2024. Given the extremely limited availability, prospective customers are advised to go to alfaromeousa.com starting today to submit their request to reserve a Super Sport.

Special features for special series

Powerful personality is highlighted in the sporty exteriors of the new Quadrifoglio Super Sport models. To make this special limited series unique, Alfa Romeo Centro Stile reinterpreted the Quadrifoglio logo, a symbol that has long identified the most extreme performance for the model, changing the background color from white to black, giving more boldness to the iconic coat of arms. Further, extensive use of carbon fiber, visible on the roof (optional on Giulia only), in the "V" of the grille shield and on the sideview mirror caps, accentuates the dark five-hole alloy wheels (19-inch for Giulia, 21-inch for Stelvio) and black Brembo brake calipers.

The same level of race-inspired sportiness can be found in the interior, where 3D red carbon-fiber trim makes its debut in the dashboard, center console and door panels. The front headrests are embroidered with the "Super Sport" logo in red and the car's number in black to distinguish them as part of the exclusive limited series. The steering wheel is upholstered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon-fiber accents.

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport models are available in the following liveries: three-layer Rosso Etna, metallic Nero Vulcano and Bianco Alfa (Giulia only). Available options include an exposed carbon-fiber roof for Giulia and a dual-pane sunroof for Stelvio.

Unsurpassed dynamics

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are the result of a century-old quest for technical excellence applied to both competition and production cars. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo all-aluminum V-6 engine, featuring a compact 90-degree layout, delivers 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, is combined with the mechanical limited-slip differential derived from the Giulia GTA. As a result of specific tuning from the GTA, this important technical solution contributes to the improvement of the vehicle's behavior and traction by optimizing torque transfer and increasing stability, agility and cornering speed.

The Quadrifoglio Super Sport models also feature a carbon-fiber driveshaft, four-mode Alfa DNA Pro selector, Chassis Domain Control (CDC) and aluminum column-mounted paddle shifters, with the Stelvio adding the innovative Q4 all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for additional driving confidence and superior control. Performance is breathtaking: the Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport is capable of 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 191 mph; the Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport delivers 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph.

Alfa Romeo's exclusive Alfa Link suspension, using a front double wishbone arrangement and a rear multilink set up, along with extensive use of ultra-light materials, such as aluminum for the engine and carbon fiber for the transmission shaft, hood, spoiler and side skirts, deliver best-in-class driving dynamics. In the Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport, the aerodynamics remain active with the carbon-fiber front splitter: when activated, it controls the quality of air flow under the vehicle to increase stability and performance.

Premium, advanced tech

Ensuring customers experience the renowned Alfa Romeo driving experience, the Quadrifoglio Super Sport models feature advanced technology and on-board connectivity, notably an instrument panel featuring the historical "telescopic" design, including the fully digital 12.3-inch TFT screen, to access all the vehicle's data and the settings for the autonomous driving technologies. In addition to the three layouts available across the Alfa Romeo lineup – evolved, relax and heritage – the Quadrifoglio Super Sport models offer the exclusive race configuration.

Displaying essential performance information to the driver – tachometer, speedometer and shift light for manual gear selection – race configuration can be customized by placing additional information in the sidebars, including snapshots of performance.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are equipped with a smooth and intuitive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) to put all the vehicle's features at the occupants' fingertips. The infotainment system also provides content, functionality and the Alfa Connect Services platform, consisting of a wide range of practical services for safety and comfort.

The origins of a legend

A symbol of Italian noble sportiness, the legendary Quadrifoglio has always been synonymous with the brand's highest performing creations. This not only holds true for its racing models, but for its most powerful and exclusive road vehicles as well.

The Quadrifoglio has been part of Alfa Romeo's racing and industrial history since the very beginning. It began in 1923 with one of the oldest automobile races in the world, the Targa Florio, the prestigious event that at the beginning of the 20th century transformed Sicily into a famous European "salon." Intense and incredibly challenging, the race was one of the most important milestones of its time for drivers and could thrust car models and brands into the market. Ugo Sivocci, an accomplished driver in his time, brought home the win with luck on his side, which would make the choice of the Quadrifoglio (a four-leaf clover) more meaningful. With this victory, Alfa Romeo was catapulted onto the Mount Olympus of car manufacturers, inexorably linking the symbol of the Quadrifoglio to the brand's legendary vehicles and setting the stage for an extensive series of achievements by unforgettable drivers.

From the first Grand Prix championship in 1925 and moving on to the Mille Miglia, the Targa Florio and 24 Hours of Le Mans, the brand dominated the international racing scene. Further, the lucky symbol soon began to stand out on exclusive road vehicles as well, with the glazed Quadrifoglio badge making its first appearance on a road vehicle with the Giulia Sprint GT Veloce and launching a tradition that continues today. These are the brand's most powerful versions and are designed for car enthusiasts who have a passion for driving.

Mille Miglia inspiration

Rewind nearly 100 years to the 1928 Mille Miglia, the "most beautiful race in the world," Alfa Romeo entered the 6C 1500 Super Sport (Mille Miglia Speciale), the car that lends its name to the new Quadrifoglio Super Sport. Driven by Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi, the 6C 1500 Super Sport dominated the Mille Miglia that year, finishing the race in 19 hours, 14 minutes and 5 seconds at an average speed of 84.128 km/h. For Alfa Romeo, it was the first in a string of 11 victories in the Mille Miglia, a record that will remain unbroken. But it was also the first major win for the new 6C 1500, the forerunner of a new generation of Alfa Romeos designed by Vittorio Jano.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. In early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale. The globally available Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

