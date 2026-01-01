The Apex Pickup Returns: Ram's TRX is Back as the Fastest and Most Powerful Production Gas Pickup Truck in the World

TRX is the first off-road product to emerge from the relaunched SRT Performance Division and the first SRT Ram in two decades

2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX and TRX Bloodshot Night Edition

2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX is the most powerful production street legal gas half-ton pickup ever, delivering 777 horsepower and 680 lb.-ft. of torque

Legendary 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 returns, capable of launching TRX from 0–60 mph in 3.5 seconds and onto 118 mph top speed

Bloodshot Night Edition celebrates the relaunch of TRX with an exclusive Blacktop upper paint scheme, a bold Flame Red painted center hood stripe with matching accents, distinctive splash graphics, carbon fiber interior trim with red detailing, a glass-encased center console badge and red-outline TRX badging

TRX evolves with second-gen Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks, Ram Active Terrain Dynamics and 14 inches of maximum suspension travel

Ram is the only truck manufacturer to offer Hands-free Active Drive Assist (L2+) capability on high-performance off-road gas pickups—RHO and TRX

Technology highlights include a standard best-in-class 14.5-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital cluster and Head-Up Display with 10-inch field of view

Fully equipped as standard, luxury appointments include hand-wrapped leather interior surfaces, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, class-exclusive dual wireless charging pads and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system

For the first time, TRX features a leather-wrapped airbag cover with red stitching and a full suede headliner and visors

Designed and engineered in the United States, the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX arrives in the second half of 2026 at a starting price of $99,995 (not including $2,595 destination)

Today, Ram confirmed the return of the famed TRX in "Resurrection," a short film hosted by Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy—and the only AI used in the jump sequence was adrenaline and insanity.

With impactful performance updates, the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX cements itself as the fastest and most powerful production gas pick-up truck in the world, once again setting the record for the half-ton segment. TRX put the industry on notice when it debuted in 2021, and after a brief hibernation, it reclaims its spot at the top of the food chain.

On the heels of the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8's return to the Ram 1500 lineup, TRX ushers in the return of another American icon—the legendary 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8. When TRX arrives in showrooms, the super truck will deliver best-in-class power figures, boasting an immense 777 horsepower and 680 lb.-ft. of torque. These ratings eclipse the next nearest competitor by 57 horsepower and 40 lb.-ft. of torque.

The 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 channels its grunt through a high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time active transfer case, delivering full-time four-wheel-drive traction. With standard Launch Control engaged, TRX catapults from 0-60 in just 3.5 seconds, charging on to a best-in-class top speed of 118 mph.

"We started 2025 with a simple rallying cry—three words and three letters: The Last Tenth and LFG. Our first moves were clear: revive the legendary HEMI® V-8 and reignite the SRT Performance Division. So, would anyone really bet against TRX making a comeback?" said Kuniskis.

"But bringing back the nameplate isn't enough. Ram set the bar five years ago with 702 horsepower, and that benchmark has been challenged. SRT doesn't limbo; we high-jump—and 721 wasn't going to cut it. 777 horsepower? That's the mark. And it represents more than power—it signals an awakening and a new path forward."

Customers can choose to equip their TRX as a Bloodshot Night Edition that celebrates the return of the apex pickup. Equipment includes a first-ever two-tone design for TRX, featuring a painted Blacktop upper and a bold, painted Flame Red center hood stripe. Additional exterior elements include distinctive splash body graphics and beadlock-capable wheels. Inside, red-accented carbon fiber interior trim, a glass encased center console badge and red-outline TRX badging finish off the aggressive look.

Every TRX features a bold Flame Red R-A-M grille badge with a flow-through design, complemented by matching Flame Red front and rear tow hooks. SRT badging adorns the grille and tailgate, while a new TRX tailgate logo proudly depicts the apex predator that ruled the dinosaur age.

Inside, TRX offers unmatched luxury in the half-ton segment with best-in-class interior appointments. Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, along with heated, ventilated, and class-exclusive reclining rear seats, compliment extended leather and suede detailing throughout the cabin. A standard 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 center touchscreen, class-exclusive dual wireless charging pads and premium 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system headline tech-forward hardware.

For the first time, TRX also features Hands-Free Active Drive Assist (L2+) as standard. This innovative driver assist allows TRX to be both thrilling chariot and relaxing chauffeur—and alongside RHO, makes Ram the only truck manufacturer to offer hands-free capability on a high-performance off-road gas pickup.

The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX arrives in the second half of 2026 at a starting MSRP of $99,995 (not including $2,595 destination), offering more horsepower per dollar than any other premium off-road full-size pickup.

SRT Pushes Beyond The Pavement

The iconic Street and Racing Technology (SRT) performance division consolidates the best performance engineering talent from across the four American brands, delivering vehicles with power, precision and passion. Whether street, track or trail, SRT vehicles push the boundaries of propulsion, aerodynamics, handling and technology.

The last time a Ram pickup wore the Street and Racing Technology (SRT) badge was in 2006 with the legendary Ram SRT-10. Nearly two decades later, the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX marks the triumphant return of SRT to the Ram lineup, opening an exciting new chapter in Ram brand's performance heritage.

Central to the TRX is the famed 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 that cemented its legacy in the Company's American muscle cars and SUVs, and exclusively appeared in a truck during the first-generation TRX production run from 2021 to 2024. Between the frame rails of Ram's fifth-generation 1500 pickup, the powerplant immediately accomplished best-in-class power and speed, securing both a cult following and industry followers that tried to keep up.

To mate the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 with the Ram 1500's updated Atlantis electrical architecture, Ram engineers had to revise the calibration of several modules, ranging from the Hands-Free Active Drive Assist (L2+) to the traction control. But in line with Ram's 'last tenth' culture, the work didn't stop there. Enthusiasts have expectations of the SRT badge, and TRX had to deliver.

With updated engine management and new hardware, the boosted HEMI again hits reset on performance pickups. SRT engineers increased horsepower by more than 10% with the new variant, unleashing a segment-shattering 777 horsepower and an equally impressive 680 lb.-ft. of torque—up 40 lb.-ft. from 2024. This makes the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX the most powerful production street-legal gas half-ton pickup ever.

To feed the boosted V-8's 2.4L twin-screw supercharger, a dual-path induction system draws cool outside air through the side of the grille opening and the center-mounted hood scoop. Both air streams converge at a high-capacity radial air filter designed to accept airflow from both paths; this ensures maximum air volume and even distribution around the filter's circumference for improved performance and longevity.

The filter sits in an open-top air box for easy access, allowing quick field cleaning when needed. The induction system also incorporates a hood duct with a tortuous path and water relief flaps that drain water and filter out debris, ensuring only clean, cool air reaches the engine.

The high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission puts power to the ground with quick, crisp gear changes and gives TRX the ability to skip gears during light throttle application or wide-open-throttle scenarios, optimizing both efficiently and responsiveness at the driver's command. The uprated 8HP95 provides superior durability, performance and torque management.

TRX's sure-footed handling comes by way of a BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active transfer case. With full-time active four-wheel-drive—and selectable 4WD Auto, 4WD High (locked) and 4WD Low (locked) functionality—the transfer case ensures optimum grip in nearly any weather or terrain condition. Modifications to the transfer case for TRX duty include a 2.64:1 low range for precise crawling maneuvers.

To save owners the time of answering the question on everyone's mind, TRX features a sport tuned true dual exhaust system with X crossover pipe, full stainless-steel construction and 5-inch double-walled black tips. The result is sinister in both sound and look and leaves no question as to what's under the functional sport performance hood.

High-Tech Stilts

As part of Ram's Core/Customized/Off-road approach, the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX sits at the top of the off-road light-duty lineup, building on knowledge gained through the 2021-2024 TRX and current Ram 1500 RHO.

Behind the standard 35-inch tires is an independent front suspension system with active performance damping, high-strength aluminum components and forged aluminum upper and lower control arms. The control arm design keeps caster and camber angles in check during suspension cycling and accommodates 13-inches of front suspension travel from droop to full compression. The front suspension system's spring rates, jounce bumper and damping control are specially matched to the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 powertrain.

Out back, a Dana 60 rear axle with full floating axle shafts and a rear electronic locking differential uses an axle hop damper for improved traction and axle control on rough surfaces. Ram's defining five-link coil system contributes to best-in-class ride comfort and composure, while differing hard points from the core Ram 1500 allow for rear axle travel of up to 14-inches.

The second-generation Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks that debuted on the Ram 1500 RHO feature the same, revised internals and precision-machined, single-piece rigid aluminum casings front and rear. The solid construction, combined with machined, aerodynamically optimized and directional cooling fins, dissipates heat during sustained suspension cycling. Dual Electronic Proportional Valves—connected to nitrogen-charged remote reservoirs via stainless-steel braided high-pressure hose—continuously adjust damping forces for precise, independent control of compression and rebound damping. A durable finish provides corrosion protection and functional aesthetics to the advanced suspension.

Ride comfort, body control, terrain isolation and handling are fine-tuned by Ram's proprietary Ram Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system. This system adjusts traction and stability control behavior and works in tandem with the Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks to adjust rebound and compression for various surfaces and driving conditions—even anticipating mid-air conditions to adjust the shocks for a composed landing.

Software meets hardware with an enhanced urethane jounce bumper and three-stage progressive hydraulic Jounce Control (Jounce Cut-off) shock internals, which translate to outstanding end-stop control during extreme compression events.

America's Muscle Truck

The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX matches the RHO's 11.8 inches of ground clearance, riding two inches higher and six inches wider than the Ram 1500 Rebel—the next most off-road capable Ram pickup. These functional increases in width and height are finessed by composite fender flares that lend a purposeful hourglass design and eight-inch wider body overall. Standard 18-inch Satin Black wheels shroud the largest brake rotors in the class and finish off the aggressive stance. Drivers can select 18-inch beadlock capable wheels finished in Satin Black with Satin Titanium beadlock rings as an option.

At the front, blacked-out bi-functional projector LED headlamps with Satin Black bezels flank an aggressive, Flame Red flow-through R-A-M front grille and SRT badge in the lower driver-side corner. The steel front bumper is integrated with a functional skid plate and oversized Flame Red tow hooks. A distinctive animated lighting signature adds theater whether approaching or departing and when activating remote start. LED clearance marker lights are positioned in the functional hood scoop and on the outer edges of the front bumper.

At the rear, premium, darkened LED taillamps with Satin Black bezels and integrated Blind Spot Monitoring are positioned alongside a large R-A-M badge and first ever SRT badge on the TRX's tailgate. The TRX badge itself features a new, distinctive depiction of the famed apex predator, carrying on the tradition of iconic 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 icons. The rear end design is finished with a matching steel bumper that frames symmetrical Flame Red tow hooks and aggressive Gloss Black five-inch dual exhaust tips.

TRX customers can choose an optional full-length rock rail for added body/sill protection or traditional off-road powder-coated aluminum running boards. Optional bedside and hood graphics are available for added visual impact.

All Show, All Go: The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX Bloodshot Night Edition

To commemorate the return of the TRX, customers can option their TRX as a Bloodshot Night Edition that takes the super truck's aggressive looks to the next level:

A bespoke, hand-painted Blacktop exterior upper in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat with a custom painted Flame Red center stripe

A unique bodyside splash graphic, drawn from the front door through the bedside and integrated with the recognizable TRX graphic

Red outline interior TRX badging

Glass-encased TRX center console badge

Carbon fiber with red anodized thread integrated into the weave pattern

Standard beadlock capable wheels, finished in Satin Black with Satin Titanium beadlock rings

Advanced Technology Meets Traditional Craftsmanship

The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX maintains the best-in-class interior technology and design that have come to define Ram in the pickup segment.

The 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 reconfigurable touchscreen is the largest in the class and the focal point of the expertly appointed, hand-wrapped leather dashboard and instrument panel. Atlantis electrical architecture enhances Uconnect 5 with operating speeds that are five times faster than the previous generation with more memory give and lightning-quick response to touchscreen input in as little as 0.05 seconds.

TRX gains the same multifunction switch bank below the central touchscreen that debuted on RHO, as well as optional Trailer Reverse Steer Control, operated via a rotating knob. Redundant HVAC controls are located on both sides of the display for no-fiddle adjustment, even while wearing gloves, and a quick-access drop-down at the top of the touchscreen can be customized with frequently used widgets, like the standard surround 360-degree camera system.

Standard class-exclusive dual wireless phone charging pads ensure driver and passengers are never surprised by a low phone battery, while wireless Apple CarPlay and Android auto, along with conventional connectivity ports, ensure seamless tech integration during commute or play.

A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster displays nearly two dozen different menus, including driver-assist technologies like adaptive cruise control (ACC), Hands-free Active Driving Assist, Drowsy Driver Detection and speed limit with Traffic Sign Recognition.

Above the cluster sits a configurable, full-color Head Up Display (HUD) with a 10-inch field of view that provides the driver with valuable information without their eyes ever having to leave the road or trail. These include a digital tachometer, current speed and current gear in off-road driving conditions and additional information like Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, ACC and turn-by-turn navigation when TRX is restrained to the pavement. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.

Located on the dashboard above the transfer case switches, the Drive Mode selector fine-tunes the vehicle dynamics for nearly any driving condition, offering more drive modes than the next closest competitor. Modes include Auto, Tow, Mud/Sand, Rock, Snow, Sport, Baja, Custom and Valet mode. Each drive mode offers a unique display across the 12.3-inch digital display to indicate which mode has been selected.

Serving as a counterpoint to the restrictive Valet Mode, Launch Control is engineered for closed-course environments and enables optimal acceleration across a range of surfaces. The feature is activated via a no-nonsense, dedicated button on the right side of the steering column, adjacent to the transfer case switches and drive mode controller. This placement intentionally provides the driver with quick, intuitive activation on the fly.

When the driver chooses to relinquish control, Hands-free Active Driving Assist with Level 2+ (L2+) automated driving capability offers hands-off driving and lane centering on approved roadways. The system predictively slows the vehicle down in tight curves, automatically resumes control after driver override and verifies that the driver is paying attention to the road via infrared sensors. TRX and RHO are the only premium high-performance gas off-road pickup trucks to offer this functionality.

Unexpected Luxury

The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX proves that cutting-edge performance doesn't come at the expense of refinement. Ram's interior design team focused on every tactile element the driver interacts with, delivering an experience that feels as good as it performs. Authentic premium materials—including real carbon fiber, alloys, leather and suede—are executed with class-leading craftsmanship, delivering unexpected luxury to the off-road pickup segment.

Inside, TRX elevates Ram's benchmark interiors with even more detail. Drivers are greeted by 12-way power front seats with memory function, massage and heating and ventilation—comfort that extends to the second row with class-exclusive reclining, heated and ventilated rear seats. Seating surfaces are finished in black premium Natura Plus leather with perforated suede inserts and bold red bolster accents. Red contrast stitching flows across the hand-wrapped dashboard, door panels and center console and is further complemented by red embroidered TRX seatback logos and TRX-exclusive Ruby Red seatbelts.

For the first time, TRX features a leather-wrapped airbag cover with red stitching, a full suede headliner and suede-wrapped visors—details borrowed from the Ram 1500 Tungsten, the most luxurious interior in the light-duty segment.

Genuine carbon fiber trim frames the digital instrument cluster, covers the upper glovebox lid and accents the leather-trimmed door panels and rear console endcap. The TRX logo on the passenger side dashboard is precision-milled into the carbon fiber using a laser-guided process, underscoring Ram's obsession with unrivaled finish.

Performance features are purposefully integrated with a console-mounted floor shifter crafted from cast metal and semi-perforated leather, delivering a substantial, satisfying feel. Aluminum paddle shifters mounted above and below the steering wheel spokes reinforce TRX's performance pedigree and grant the driver control over all eight gears.

And while a menacing exhaust note comes standard, so does audiophile music quality courtesy of a 900-watt premium Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer—more speakers than any competitor in its class. The front door tweeters are rendered with subtle red perforations in the grilles for added visual impact.

Off-Road Dominance

Across Ram's off-road range, customers have the freedom to choose the powertrain and features that fit their lifestyle—whether prioritizing value or chasing extreme capability.

The Ram 1500 Warlock sets the tone with trail-ready confidence at an aggressive price point, while the 1500 Rebel adds creature comforts and enhanced exterior content without sacrificing capability.

For performance enthusiasts, the 1500 RHO dominates terrain with advanced suspension and 540 horsepower from Ram's innovative Hurricane twin-turbo engine.

In the Heavy Duty segment, the Ram 2500 offers workhorse versions of the Warlock and Rebel, alongside the legendary Ram Power Wagon—the most off-road-capable pickup on the market, now available with the venerable Cummins turbo diesel.

The return of TRX anchors Ram's expanded off-road lineup, delivering more power, more capability, and more attitude than ever before. TRX is the ultimate expression of Ram's off-road dominance, and the 'last tenth' of uncompromising performance.

