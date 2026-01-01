You Asked, Ram Delivered: Ram Power Wagon With 6.7-Liter Cummins HO Turbo Diesel and Best-in-Class 1,075 lb.-ft. of Torque

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel

First-ever availability of the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output (HO) turbo diesel in the Ram Power Wagon with a best-in-class base diesel torque of 1,075 lb.-ft.

2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel retains the title of most off-road-capable full-size pickup, offering: front and rear electronic-locking differentials, Bilstein shocks, extensive underbody protection, class-exclusive five-link coil rear suspension, Hill Decent Control, Mopar® accessory rock rails and class-exclusive disconnecting front stabilizer bar

Power Wagon gains fifth-wheel gooseneck preparation and available Automatic-Leveling Rear Air-Suspension for the first time, further improving ride quality and towing convenience

New 3.42 rear axle ratio paired with TorqueFlite HD 8-speed automatic enhances towing, fuel efficiency and power delivery

31-gallon fuel tank and diesel efficiency deliver an estimated 600-miles of range for overlanding and remote travel

2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel features iconic styling elements including "Power Wagon" bed decals, standard sport performance hood, trail-ready body protection and Satin Black Cummins badging

The most premium interior in the heavy-duty segment brings comfort, functionality and leading technology like an available best-in-class 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system

Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel arrives in the second half of 2026 at a starting price of $88,470, including destination

Customers asked, and Ram delivered. Today, Ram debuted the first-ever 2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel and 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX in "Resurrection," a short film hosted by Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy—and the only AI used in the jump sequence was adrenaline and insanity.

Powered by the legendary 6.7-liter Cummins HO turbo diesel inline-six engine, this new Power Wagon produces 430 horsepower and a best-in-class base diesel torque of 1,075 lb.-ft. – while retaining its title as the most off-road-capable full-size pickup.

As the latest step in Ram's assertive product plan, the Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel expands Ram's halo truck portfolio, combining proven Cummins power with unmatched towing capability, extended range and off-road performance for those customers that wish to push further into the unknown.

"Customers have been telling us for years to put the Cummins in the Power Wagon," said Kuniskis. "And if our recent product announcements have shown anything, it's that Ram is giving customers a choice and the trucks they want. Matching the Power Wagon with the Cummins turbo diesel delivers everything our hardcore Ram fans expect: off-road capability with the best diesel in the HD segment. It's the Power Wagon they've been waiting for."

Bringing Diesel Capability to the Power Wagon

Bringing Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel to market is the latest milestone in the model's storied history, with a legacy and fierce following dating back to 1945.

Like its gas-powered counterpart, the 2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel sports underbody skid plates—protecting the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) tank, fuel tank and transfer case. To balance heavy hauling and off-road prowess, Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel sports 20-inch Satin Black wheels with machined accents and 34-inch all-terrain tires.

The newest variant in Ram's off-road truck lineup retains solid front and rear axles with class-exclusive locking differentials, activated by electromagnetic actuators (E-lockers). When disengaged, the rear locker functions as a mechanical anti-slip differential, enhancing passive grip. Built by American Axle Manufacturing, the axles measure 9.25 inches in the front and 11.5 inches in the rear, delivering power via a 3.42:1 ring and pinion ratio. Robust rear axle shafts are upgraded to 38 mm, providing rotating force directly to the 34-inch tire/wheel combination.

The entire Ram Heavy Duty lineup features an advanced three-link front suspension to ensure roll stiffness. The Ram Power Wagon packages a unique-to-model design with Bilstein monotube shocks and a class-exclusive electronic disconnecting sway bar, which allows the front axle to move more independently of the truck's frame for improved articulation and overall off-road capability.

The rear axle features Ram's class-exclusive five-link coil suspension, also cushioned by Bilstein monotube shocks and coil springs, including a Bilstein dampener connecting the rear axle to the frame for even more control and stability. This superior design offers improved ride quality and articulation compared to traditional leaf springs, balancing payload capability with ride comfort. Available class-exclusive Automatic-Leveling Rear Air Suspension takes comfort and capability a step further.

To optimize the diesel's torque delivery, the 2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel adopts the 3.42 axle ratio introduced on the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty lineup. Paired with the TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission, this setup returns a higher final drive ratio in gears one through six for confident towing performance and acceleration, and a lower ratio in gears seven and eight for improved highway fuel economy and less noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

A standard 31-gallon fuel tank enables an estimated 600-mile range, ideal for overlanders looking to spend days off the beaten path.

Powerful Presence

The 2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel is available in a 4X4 crew cab configuration with a six-foot, four-inch bed. The truck delivers a 26.1-degree approach angle and 26.0-degree departure angle. Strategic underbody packaging yields 13.2-inches of ground clearance and a 20.6-degree breakover angle, complimented by standard Mopar® accessory rock rails to protect the cab and chassis.

The Power Wagon features a now iconic exterior design, blending function and performance for an aggressive, instantly recognizable look. Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel comes standard with an aggressive sport performance hood, hinting at the best-in-class base diesel torque that lies beneath. Additional styling cues include functional wheel arch extensions that protect the fenders and body from trail damage, standard Power Wagon bedside graphics and Satin Black accents, including Cummins badging on the front fenders.

Optional exterior upgrades include body-color door handles, extended LED lighting for the cab and bed and the class-exclusive RamBox cargo management system for added secure storage during outdoor adventures. Buyers can also option class-exclusive heated power convex trailer tow mirrors with power-folding, power-telescoping and memory functionality.

Class-Leading Comfort and Technology

Inside, the 2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel offers the same best-in-class interior found across the Ram Heavy Duty lineup, with premium materials and craftsmanship throughout. For buyers seeking a more utilitarian setup, a heated cloth bench seat is available as standard, with the option to upgrade to heated and ventilated leather-trimmed bucket seats. The Power Wagon Level 2 Equipment Group adds extended leather touchpoints for an elevated experience, including the grab handles and column shifter.

Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel comes equipped with advanced, standard technology and safety features, including a 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, integrated trailer brake controller, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines, and ParkSense front and rear park assist. Advanced safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-spot Monitoring with trailer coverage, Pedestrian Detection, and Rear Cross Path Detection also come standard.

Optional upgrades include a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, class-exclusive Front Passenger Interactive Display, trailer tow and off-road info pages, and premium amplified audio systems from Alpine (9-speaker) or Harman Kardon (17-speaker).

A Towing and Payload Powerhouse

With a tow rating of nearly 20,000 pounds and a payload capacity of almost 3,000 pounds, the 2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel is built to haul everything from ATVs and side-by-sides to bed storage systems, drop-in campers and trailers. The Towing Technology Group and Tow Technology Plus Group expand on the Ram 2500's innate capability for an even more confident towing experience:

Towing Technology Group

LED third brake light with Cargo-View Camera



Surround 360-degree camera system



Trailer Reverse Guidance



Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Tow Technology Plus Group

Digital Rearview Mirror 3.0



Trailer Reverse Steering Control

For the first time, the Power Wagon diesel can also be optioned with fifth-wheel/gooseneck preparation and Automatic-Leveling Rear Air-Suspension, expanding its utility for both work and recreation. Automatic-Leveling Rear Air-Suspension maintains a level stance under heavy loads and incorporates a Bed Lowering Mode for effortless trailer hook-up.

Power Wagon History

The Power Wagon nameplate debuted in 1945 and remained in production through 1980. Early trucks were based on the Weapons Carrier (WC) series of Dodge ¾-ton military-use trucks built during World War II. The Power Wagon went on to become a well-known civilian vehicle and continued the lineage of Dodge four-wheel-drive trucks from the 1930s, proving basic four-wheel-drive design concepts and representing a significant predecessor to the many four-wheel-drive trucks in modern use today. The iconic truck was reintroduced in 2005 and now exists as an independent model.

Ram Brand

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles: light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500/3500, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.

Ram light-duty and heavy-duty pickups offer products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space—Sport trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram offers the Chassis Cab line with features to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

America's Best Full-size Truck and Van Powertrain Limited Warranty 10 years/100k miles

Segment-first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 RHO: Best off-road performance per dollar

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

