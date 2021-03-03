Alfa Romeo Certified Pre-owned Vehicles Just a Click Away

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Romeo today announced the launch of its updated certified pre-owned vehicles (CPOV) website that allows prospective buyers to easily locate, research and purchase late-model certified pre-owned Alfa Romeo vehicles, all from the comfort of their home. The updated alfaromeousacertified.com website can now also be accessed via the alfaromeousa.com homepage.

Every Alfa Romeo CPOV passes a stringent certification process followed by a thorough reconditioning process using authentic Mopar parts. Benefits of the Alfa Romeo CPOV program include: