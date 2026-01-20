Algebrik AI to Use J.D. Power Data to Combine Valuation Intelligence with AI-Powered Origination

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algebrik AI Inc. , a Delaware-incorporated company headquartered in New York City and pioneering the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Suite (LOS), today announced that Algebrik One will use J.D. Power Valuation data.

J.D. Power's trusted valuation intelligence will be integrated directly into Algebrik One, Algebrik's agentic AI-powered lending suite that includes Digital Account Opening, the Lender's Cockpit (LOS), Omni-channel POS, AI Decision Engine, and Portfolio Analytics.

This empowers credit unions and community lenders with real-time, authoritative collateral values at the moment of origination- supporting accurate loan structuring, faster approvals, and improved member experiences.

Why This Matters

Accurate Loan Amounts Depend on Accurate Collateral Valuation

For auto, RV, marine, and powersports loans, lenders cannot determine the final loan amount until they know the market value of the vehicle a borrower intends to purchase. Integrating J.D. Power's industry-standard valuation data directly into Algebrik One's lending suite ensures lenders can confidently price loans from the start.

Faster and More Confident Decisioning

By surfacing verified market values directly within Algebrik's LOS, loan officers can structure offers without manual research or third-party tools- reducing friction and accelerating time-to-approval.

Expanded Lending Capabilities for Credit Unions

With comprehensive valuation coverage from J.D. Power valuation data, lenders can confidently originate a wider range of collateral-backed loans- including RVs, motorcycles, ATVs, trailers, personal watercraft, and more.

A Better, More Transparent Borrower Experience

Borrowers receive loan amounts based on trusted, market-aligned data, increasing clarity, confidence, and fairness in the lending process.

Key Benefits of the Integration

Accurate Collateral Valuation at Point of Origination



Algebrik surfaces J.D. Power valuation data, - reflecting the latest market trends, equipment configurations, and condition-based pricing- directly inside the LOS. This ensures loan officers can structure collateral-backed loans with precision from the start.





Algebrik surfaces J.D. Power valuation data, - reflecting the latest market trends, equipment configurations, and condition-based pricing- directly inside the LOS. This ensures loan officers can structure collateral-backed loans with precision from the start. Smarter, More Confident Loan Decisioning



With verified valuations that account for factors like mileage, engine characteristics, and optional equipment, lenders gain the confidence to price loans accurately and consistently across diverse vehicle types.





With verified valuations that account for factors like mileage, engine characteristics, and optional equipment, lenders gain the confidence to price loans accurately and consistently across diverse vehicle types. Faster, Streamlined Origination Workflows



By integrating J.D. Power comprehensive valuation intelligence- covering retail, trade-in, and condition-based ranges, Algebrik eliminates manual lookups and disconnected tools, enabling loan officers to move from collateral selection to loan calculation in one seamless flow.





By integrating J.D. Power comprehensive valuation intelligence- covering retail, trade-in, and condition-based ranges, Algebrik eliminates manual lookups and disconnected tools, enabling loan officers to move from collateral selection to loan calculation in one seamless flow. Enhanced Transparency and Member Trust



Borrowers receive loan offers grounded in authoritative, category-specific valuation data that reflects real market conditions. This leads to clearer communication, fairer pricing, and a more transparent lending experience.

Insights from Leadership

"Collateral valuation is one of the most critical steps in auto and specialty vehicle lending," said Pankaj Jain, Founder & CEO of Algebrik AI. "By bringing J.D. Power trusted valuation data directly into Algebrik One, we're enabling lenders to confidently structure loans with precision and speed- while delivering a more transparent experience for borrowers."

About Algebrik AI



Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the company behind Algebrik One: the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Suite (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn't seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory.

Algebrik AI's mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members in today's digital era while delivering faster credit, deeper insight, and more human lending experiences. With Algebrik One, an end-to-end lending suite that includes Digital Account Opening, Lender's Cockpit (LOS), Omni-channel Point of Sale (PoS), AI Decision Engine, and Portfolio Analytics, we take on the heavy lifting; so credit unions can focus on helping the members and communities they serve.

For more information on how Algebrik AI is transforming lending, visit https://www.algebrik.ai

Follow Algebrik AI on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/algebrik-ai

Chat with the Algebrik AI team: [email protected]

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

Media Contacts:

Prateek Samantaray

CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE Algebrik