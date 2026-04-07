Algenesis Cuts Carbon Footprint by Up to 65% with Soleic® Bio-Based Materials

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algenesis Labs, a leader in bio-based and biodegradable polyurethane materials, today announced new Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) results showing that its Soleic® product line can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65% compared to petroleum-based alternatives.

The preliminary PCF study, conducted in partnership with independent sustainability firm TrueNorth Collective, found that Soleic® polyols and TPUs consistently deliver 50–65% lower carbon emissions across key product grades.

Soleic® materials deliver a verified 65% carbon reduction for polyols and 50-55% for TPUs compared to petroleum equivalents. Cradle-to-Gate assessment scope covering raw material acquisition, transport, and manufacturing.

In addition to emissions reductions, Soleic® LV02 is made from 100% bio-based carbon, validated through third-party ASTM testing—without relying on mass-balance accounting.

"With carbon reductions of up to 65%, these results show that Soleic® plant-based polyurethanes can significantly outperform petroleum-based materials in this area," said Nick Sandland, Chief Business Officer. "Brands can now reduce their footprint without sacrificing performance."

The PCF analysis used a cradle-to-gate approach, accounting for raw material sourcing, transportation, and manufacturing. This provides a transparent and rigorous foundation for sustainability reporting across applications including footwear, apparel, automotive components, electronics housings, specialty coatings and other applications.

About Algenesis Labs

Algenesis Labs is a material science company pioneering the development of bio-based and biodegradable polyurethanes designed to eliminate plastic pollution. Founded by scientists from the University of California, San Diego, Algenesis works with brands across industries to create fully circular materials that match the performance of petroleum-based plastics—without harming the planet.

Learn more about Soleic® at www.algenesislabs.com.

Press Contact:

Sandra Watts, Director of Marketing

Algenesis Labs

8583449805

[email protected]

www.algenesislabs.com

SOURCE Algenesis Labs