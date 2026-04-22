Algenesis Labs Achieves ISO 14001 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Sustainable Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algenesis Labs, a leader in sustainable materials innovation, and developer of the award winning Soleic® polyurethane technology, is proud to announce it has received ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System (EMS). This internationally recognized standard validates the company's commitment to measuring and improving its environmental impact through rigorous operational controls and sustainable practices.

A scientist at Algenesis Labs works with Soleic® technology, the foundation of the company's mission to replace petroleum-based plastics with high-performance, renewable alternatives.

The ISO 14001 certification follows a comprehensive third-party audit of Algenesis Labs' facilities and processes. It signifies that the company has established a robust framework to manage environmental responsibilities, ranging from sustainable innovation and material sourcing to responsible waste management and pollution reduction. A full list of Algenesis Labs' Environmental Policies and ISO 14001 certificate can be found on our website: https://www.algenesislabs.com/environmental-policy.

"Achieving ISO 14001 certification is a significant milestone that aligns our internal operation and processes with our mission," said Dr. Stephen Mayfield, CEO and Founder of Algenesis Labs. "At Algenesis, we are dedicated to creating a world without plastic pollution. By certifying our environmental management systems, we are proving that our commitment to the planet starts within our own walls, ensuring that our growth is managed responsibly and sustainably."

A Foundation for Global Scaling

As Algenesis Labs scales the production of its Soleic® plant-based polyurethanes, the ISO 14001 certification provides a critical foundation for expansion into diverse global markets. Soleic® materials are designed to be fully biodegradable and free of persistent microplastics, offering a high-performance alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics across a wide array of industrial and commercial applications.

"This certification is more than just a badge; it is a promise to our partners and customers," said Nick Sandland, Chief Business Officer. "As we continue to scale our business globally, having ISO-certified systems and procedures in place ensures that Algenesis remains a trusted leader in the sustainable materials market. It allows us to meet the stringent compliance requirements of our global partners across various sectors while future-proofing our operations against a rapidly changing regulatory landscape."

The ISO 14001 certification complements the company's existing suite of sustainability credentials, including REACH compliance and USDA BioPreferred® certifications.

Leading the Movement Against Microplastics

Algenesis Labs continues to lead the industry by providing materials that address the global microplastic crisis. While traditional petroleum-based plastics shed persistent particles that linger for centuries, Soleic® materials are scientifically proven to biodegrade in the natural environment. For more information about Algenesis Labs and its groundbreaking sustainable materials, please visit www.algenesislabs.com.

About Algenesis Labs

Algenesis Labs leads the way in sustainable materials, using cutting-edge science to deliver durable, accessible, and biodegradable plant-based polymers that empower customers to reduce plastic pollution. Rooted in research from the University of California San Diego, the company's Soleic® materials enable real-world circularity and sustainable design across industries, including footwear, apparel, and consumer goods. Algenesis is committed to pioneering a brighter future by replacing harmful plastics with high-performance, renewable alternatives.

Press Contact:

Sandra Watts, Director of Marketing

Algenesis Labs

[email protected]

www.algenesislabs.com

Algenesis – 11760 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite J, San Diego, CA 92121

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SOURCE Algenesis Labs