Algérie Telecom Satellite Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Launch Satellite Internet Service

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that Algérie Telecom Satellite (ATS), the leading public satellite telecommunications provider in Algeria, has selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System to enable satellite broadband service to home users and small-to-medium enterprise (SME) customers. The mission of ATS is to develop and promote satellite telecommunications throughout Algeria, the 10th largest country in the world and the largest in Africa. ATS will launch satellite Internet service employing the market-leading JUPITER System, including a hub and thousands of user terminals.

"To connect people throughout Algeria with satellite broadband service, we need a satellite platform that can deliver high performance and efficiency, with the right economics," said Yassine Sellahi, chief executive officer, ATS. "We chose the Hughes JUPITER System for these reasons and, also, for its scalability as we look to grow our satellite Internet business and extend connectivity everywhere."

"Our strategy globally is to help connect the unconnected by delivering service directly where we operate the business, and to work with selected partners, like ATS, in places where we do not," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, senior vice president and general manager, International Division, Hughes. "We appreciate the opportunity to help ATS launch service throughout Algeria and to bring the benefits of high-speed Internet access to the many that are unserved or underserved by terrestrial providers."

The JUPITER System is the next-generation Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) platform from Hughes for broadband services over both high-throughput and conventional satellites. Employing the DVB-S2X standard for highly efficient use of satellite bandwidth, the JUPITER System powers services on more than 40 satellites around the world, and is the foundation for HughesNet®, the flagship satellite Internet service from Hughes, with more than 1.4 million subscribers in the Americas. The JUPITER System supports applications such as Community Wi-Fi hotspots, cellular backhaul and in-flight connectivity services, in addition to broadband Internet access.

About Algeria Telecom Satellite

A subsidiary of the "Telecom Algérie" Group, "Algérie Telecom Satellite" (ATS) is the leading satellite services provider in Algeria, for more than 4 decades. ATS operate Fixed and Mobile Broadband satellite telecommunications networks for cellular, banking, government and other industries all across the country, to offer them solutions adapted to their needs and demands with a global coverage, such as: specific networks development or other more complex projects.

The company has extensive experience in space telecommunications, which enables it to understand the specificity of needs and offers appropriate solutions.

Headquartered in Algiers, with teleport at LAKHDIARIA and offices all around Algeria, ATS assembles 400 men and women who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service, according to national and international standards.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

