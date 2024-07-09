Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation Announces Centennial Celebration of the Sullivan Awards

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation is proud to announce the 100th anniversary celebration of the Sullivan Awards, which will kick off at The Penn Club New York on September 20, 2024. This milestone event commemorates a century of honoring noble character and selfless service across the Foundation's network of over 70 partner schools. Over the next 3 years the celebration's focus will center on the first eleven schools to present the award. Celebration events are to be held at each of these schools beginning in the spring of 2025.

Algernon Sydney Sullivan Sullivan Award Medallion

Established in New York, where Algernon Sydney Sullivan co-founded the esteemed law firm Sullivan & Cromwell in 1879, the Sullivan Awards were first presented by the New York Southern Society, a group co-founded by Mr. Sullivan. The awards were initiated by a committee that included former U.S. President Grover Cleveland following Mr. Sullivan's death, to perpetuate his legacy of humanitarian service.

The Sullivan Award is reserved for individuals who exemplify the spirit of service above self, recognizing those who enrich their communities and lead with integrity and compassion. They represent the most prestigious accolade given to graduating seniors within the Sullivan Network of colleges and universities.

"The centennial celebration of the Sullivan Awards marks a significant milestone in recognizing individuals who embody the spirit of service and leadership that Algernon Sydney Sullivan exemplified," said Steve McDavid, president of the Sullivan Foundation. "We are excited to celebrate this legacy where it all began, in New York City, and continue celebrating at our partner schools that have been presenting these awards for a century."

The celebration will commence in New York, paying homage to the award's roots and Mr. Sullivan's contributions to both the legal field and philanthropic endeavors. The event will host leadership from the expansive network of Sullivan partner schools and dignitaries from Sullivan & Cromwell, reflecting on the awards' impact over the past 100 years.

Following the New York kickoff, the centennial celebration will continue with events at the first eleven Sullivan schools to reach the 100-year mark of presenting the Sullivan Awards. These schools include Vanderbilt University, William & Mary, Mercer University, University of Kentucky, Washington & Lee, Rollins College, University of Alabama, University of South Carolina, University of Virginia, Hampden-Sydney College, and Davidson College.

For more information on the Sullivan Awards and the centennial celebrations, please contact Kevin J. Seddon at [email protected] or call 662.816.5964 or visit the Foundation's website at www.sullivanfdn.org.

Contact Information:

|The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation

Kevin J. Seddon

662.816.596

[email protected]

SOURCE Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation