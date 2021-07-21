Algolux selected to Mercedes Benz AG-led AI-SEE project for robust perception in low visibility conditions

The 3-year project features a global consortium working towards Level 4 autonomy for mass-market vehicles

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algolux, a globally recognized computer vision software company, has been selected to participate in the AI-SEE project led by Mercedes Benz AG to ensure safe driving in poor visibility conditions. Recently named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of the world's most innovative AI startups and winner of the Most Outstanding Autonomous Vehicle Technology Innovation at the 2021 Tech.AD Europe Awards, Algolux will cooperate with 20 world-class partners on the OEM and supplier level over a period of three years to enable Level 4 autonomy for mass-market vehicles. The intent is to build a novel robust sensor system supported by artificial intelligence enhanced vehicle vision for low visibility conditions.

Without proven safety for all road users, the vision of autonomous driving will not be realized. Automated vehicles can be ready for market introduction only if they can operate in a reliable manner at all times; this requires an all-conditions capable Autonomous Driving system that can ensure safe travel in every relevant weather and lighting condition such as snow, heavy rain, or fog. Employing a multisensory data fusion approach, the sensor data acquired will be fused and simulated by means of sophisticated AI algorithms tailored to adverse weather perception needs. This novel sensing system and an HD dynamic map will enable localization performance in bad weather conditions in 24h/365-day mode.

To help the AI-SEE project meet its objectives, Algolux will provide technology and domain expertise in the areas of deep learning AI algorithms, fusion of data from distinct sensor types, long-range stereo sensing, and radar signal processing. A critical objective of advanced driving systems is the recognition of all road users in challenging weather conditions. Existing sensing systems fail in such cases as fusion cannot be performed due to a lack of redundant information For example, sensor measurements that are distorted in one measurement (e.g. LiDAR backscatter in snow) may not be distorted in others (intensity camera). To overcome this issue, and at the same time offer redundancy in good conditions, Algolux relies on a smart fusion approach which represents the control center or "brain" of the system, thereby enabling a more robust perception platform that can be used in any lighting or weather conditions.

Dr. Werner Ritter, Consortium Lead, Mercedes Benz AG: "Algolux is one of the few companies in the world that is well versed in the end-to-end deep neural networks that are needed to decouple the underlying hardware from our application. This, along with the company's in-depth knowledge of applying their networks for robust perception in bad weather, directly supports our application domain in AI-SEE".

"Algolux is proud to be selected to the AI-SEE consortium as part of a group of world-leading ADAS and AV expert partners," said Matthias Schulze, VP Europe & Asia at Algolux. "We look forward to working together on solving the safety-critical issue of perception in low light and inclement weather conditions to enable tomorrow's Level 4 mass-market vehicles."

The project's innovations will not only greatly strengthen Europe's competitiveness by enabling the market introduction of L4 automation by 2030, it will also save time and development costs.

Thus, AI-SEE has the possibility to become a game-changer in the global race for automated vehicles to first enter the market and pave the way for safe automated driving.

The project will be co-funded by the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG), Business Finland, and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research BMBF under the PENTA EURIPIDES² label endorsed by EUREKA.

About Algolux

Algolux is a globally recognized computer vision company delivering the industry's most robust and scalable perception for all conditions, addressing both existing cameras and new designs through cloud-based tools and embedded AI software.

Named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of the world's most innovative artificial intelligence startups, the company was founded on groundbreaking research at the intersection of deep learning, computer vision, and computational imaging. Our computer vision and image optimization solutions address the mission-critical issue of safety for automotive ADAS, autonomous vehicles, fleets, autonomous mobile robots, and smart city traffic video analytics.

Algolux is headquartered in Montreal, with offices in Palo Alto and Munich. Learn more at algolux.com

About AI-SEE

AI-SEE is a PENTA EURIPIDES² funded project. EURIPIDES² is a EUREKA Cluster promoting the generation of innovative, industry-driven, pre-competitive R&D projects in the area of Smart Electronic Systems. Twenty-one organisations have committed to building a novel, robust sensing system supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables automated travel in variable traffic and weather conditions.

Project duration: 36 months, starting on 1st June 2021 Total costs: €21.58 million

Funding from national public authorities (PENTA EURIPIDES²) label funding: €9.66 million Coordinator: Mercedes Benz AG

