Ali Al Dossary Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as Sales Engineer

"I am delighted to have Ali join our ACI Oregon team. His previous experience as a Mechanical Engineering Consultant puts our Commercial HVAC department at a heightened state," said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI. "His expertise in consulting and design will help our customer's increasing demand for high performance buildings." Ali noted, "It is definitely a new perspective and an exciting opportunity to help clients meet their needs. I have been on the owner's side, designing and commissioning, and experienced what it is like in their shoes. Now I strive to give my clients the best experience possible."

Ali previously worked as a Mechanical Engineering Designer and Consultant at Interface Engineering in Portland Oregon. Originally from Saudi Arabia, Ali moved to Oregon in 2009 and received his BS Engineering at Oregon State. He went on to obtain his Masters of Science, Engineering from the University of Portland.

"Designing systems from the ground up transformed my knowledge into what I believe will help customers make the best decisions on their equipment", said Ali. "It was a deep learning experience and is more than ever applicable to my position now." As the Sales Engineer on each project, Ali will provide leadership in the project coordination with his experience in preconstruction, estimating, design build, project management, and HVAC Equipment Sales. With a desire to help others, he sets forth to build long-lasting relationships with our customers and to deliver successful projects for everyone involved.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com .

