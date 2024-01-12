Ali Wong Stuns in LILYSILK Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat Ahead of Golden Globe Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Awards Season kicked off with a bang on January 7th, with the staging of the 81st Golden Globes in Los Angeles. Before the ceremony, famed American stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong was a vision of elegance, enveloped in a navy blue LILYSILK Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat over her white gown while preparing for the night's festivities. Later that evening, Wong became the first actress of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Comedian and actress Ali Wong dons a LILYSILK Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat before her appearance at the 81st Golden Globes Awards
Crafted from luxurious wool-blend fabric, this particular LILYSILK garment exudes sophistication and embodies the brand's dedication to quality and style. Offering a sumptuously soft and cozy feel, the coat is the perfect choice for chilly winter days.

Inspired by the classic design of a robe coat with a contemporary spin, the Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat is the brainchild of a design team that prioritizes both fashion and comfort. The clean lines and premium fabric testify to LILYSILK's unwavering commitment to creating statement pieces that do not compromise on comfort or quality.

"Congratulations to Ali Wong on her Golden Globe award win," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We're honored to see her wearing LILYSILK. Her effortless elegance in our wool-blend robe coat truly embodied the sophisticated and timeless style we strive for."

Wong's appearance at the Golden Globes is the latest in a long line of A-list stars who have been spotted wearing LILYSILK attire before their big nights. In 2023, American supermodel and TV personality Gigi Hadid was spotted in a series of pictures that surfaced on Instagram, showcasing herself wearing Glossy Silk Mini Robes while preparing for the Cannes Film Festival.

Also in 2023, rising stars of Hollywood Madelyn Cline and Maude Apatow were both seen adorning LILYSILK robes while getting glammed up for the Met Gala.

