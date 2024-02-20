ALIA TUTOR AND JOHN MOMTAZEE JOIN REAGAN FOUNDATION & INSTITUTE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced today that Alia Tutor and John Momtazee will join the Foundation's Board of Trustees. As members of the organization's Board, Ms. Tutor and Mr. Momtazee will help lead the Reagan Foundation in advancing the legacy of Ronald Reagan and the principles he championed – individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride.

"We are thrilled to have Alia Tutor and John Momtazee join the Reagan Foundation's Board of Trustees," said Foundation Board Chairman Frederick J. Ryan, Jr. "With their experience in business, brand stewardship and philanthropy, they bring a unique and valuable perspective to the Reagan Foundation."

Alia Tutor is committed to building on her family's distinguished legacy of impactful philanthropy, serving as President of the Alia Tutor Family Foundation. She currently serves as an advisor to President Folt on the President's Council at the University of Southern California. Ms. Tutor established the Alia Tutor Chair in Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC to foster groundbreaking research and treatment critical to this field of medicine. She also proudly serves on the Board of Directors for Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the CHLA Foundation Board of Trustees. Ms. Tutor received her JD from Columbia Law School, achieving academic recognition as a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. She was asked by Columbia University to serve on the Columbia Law School Dean's Council, where she works closely with the dean in an advisory capacity for strategic planning and discussion of important issues in legal education. In 2024, Ms. Tutor was presented with Columbia Law School's most prestigious award, the Medal for Excellence, for her dynamic and sustained support of the University and the School of Law.

"President Reagan was an iconic leader who believed that the greatness of America stemmed from the goodness of its people," said Alia Tutor. "I am honored to join the Board of Trustees to help preserve President Reagan's legacy and advance his enduring principles."

John Momtazee is a Co-Founder and the Global Head of Media Investment Banking at Moelis & Company. He also leads the Global Blockchain Group. John has advised and financed many of the largest, most sophisticated media clients across the diversified media, blockchain technology, television, radio, newspaper, magazine, digital media, video game, entertainment, publishing and outdoor advertising sectors, and has worked extensively with leading financial sponsors. Mr. Momtazee was named one of "40 Under 40" in Investment Dealers' Digest. He has also been recognized in the "Power 100" list by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News and was named one of the top 50 M&A bankers in the Americas by the Global M&A Network.

"President Reagan has been a great inspiration to me and many others. It is an incredible honor to serve on the Foundation that President Reagan founded," said John Momtazee. "I look forward to helping the Board promote and champion President Reagan's legacy, character, and principles to ensure the Reagan Presidency continues to inform and inspire our great nation."

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with continuing his legacy and advancing his principles – limited government, individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride. The Foundation is a non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion, the award-winning Reagan Leadership Academy, and the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's mission in Washington, D.C.

The Reagan Library houses over 55 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers and over 60,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It also serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and his First Lady. More information is available at www.reaganfoundation.org.

Media Contact :









Melissa Giller

(805) 522.2977

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute