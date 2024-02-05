STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON KING CHARLES' CANCER DIAGNOSIS

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the entire Reagan Foundation and Institute Board of Trustees, we send our well-wishes to King Charles and his family regarding his recent cancer diagnosis and announcement. Both President and Mrs. Reagan battled cancer; and they both believed that sharing the news publicly could potentially save millions of lives by encouraging the public to be seen by doctors and get early diagnoses. The King's bravery will serve the same purpose.

5/1/1981 President Reagan during a visit with Prince Charles sitting by fireplace in the Oval Office
President Reagan said it best in 1988 when he delivered remarks at the Presentation Ceremony for the American Cancer Society Courage Awards:

"There's a terrible fear that comes when you're told that you have cancer, a fear that is the same whether you are 8 or 80. But that fear was not the end for you, but a challenge. And that's where that courage begins. First you accept the challenge to fight cancer in any way you can…

Nancy and I faced that same decision ourselves. We made a conscious decision that it was important to 'go public' with the fact that -- in both her case and mine -- good medical supervision, early detection, and prompt treatment were the keys to victory over cancer. People need to know that cancer isn't something to run and hide from. Cancer is a fact that must be faced and dealt with. You have all done that, and with extraordinary courage."

Our thoughts and prayers are with King Charles, his family, and all of the people of Great Britain.  May the King's courageous nature and strong will help him in this battle.

