Alicia Halpin Strengthens Public-Sector Operations as President of NYC Disinfection Services

WHITESTONE, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alicia Halpin is the President and Founder of NYC Disinfection Services, Inc., a New York State and New York City certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) providing public-sector facility services throughout New York City.

Since incorporating the company in April 2020, Halpin has led NYC Disinfection Services' structured expansion across municipal and institutional contracting environments. The company operates across all five boroughs and provides janitorial services, construction support, environmental cleaning, and residential relocation services for government and commercial clients.

Under Halpin's leadership, NYC Disinfection Services entered competitive public procurement systems and secured contracts requiring compliance with prevailing wage regulations, HUD standards, and Davis-Bacon requirements.

Halpin emphasizes systems-driven management, regulatory compliance, and workforce oversight as central pillars of the company's operating model. NYC Disinfection Services maintains a workforce of approximately 30–40 employees and actively participates in Section 3 workforce initiatives and MWBE subcontracting engagement.

The company continues to invest in internal compliance systems, payroll oversight procedures, and regulatory training to ensure alignment with federal, state, and municipal labor standards. These compliance measures are integrated into daily operations and contract execution processes.

In 2026, Halpin directed the launch of a dedicated residential relocation division to support housing modernization and capital improvement initiatives within New York City. The expansion reflects continued operational integration within the public-sector contracting space.

"A disciplined compliance framework and structured execution are fundamental to serving government clients," said Halpin. "Our growth strategy is deliberate, compliance-focused, and centered on operational accountability."

Halpin holds a Master of Science degree and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management. Her professional background in regulated service industries informs the company's structured approach to municipal contracting and workforce management.

About Alicia Halpin

