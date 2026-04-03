NYC Disinfection Services Awarded Three Citywide Locksmith Service Contracts

News provided by

NYC Disinfection Services, Inc.

Apr 03, 2026, 20:53 ET

QUEENS, N.Y., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Disinfection Services, Inc., a certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), is proud to announce that it has been awarded three citywide contracts to provide locksmith services across New York City.

These contracts mark a significant expansion of the company's service offerings and reinforce its continued growth within the public sector. NYC Disinfection Services will deliver a full range of locksmith solutions, including lock installation, repairs, replacements, emergency services, and security upgrades across multiple developments citywide.

"This is a major milestone for our company," said Alicia Halpin, President of NYC Disinfection Services, Inc. "We've built our reputation on reliability, responsiveness, and quality workmanship. Being entrusted with multiple citywide contracts is a reflection of the standards we hold ourselves to every day."

With an experienced team and the operational capacity to support large-scale service demands, NYC Disinfection Services is well-positioned to execute efficiently across all assigned locations.

As a WBE-certified firm, the company remains committed to supporting local communities through job creation, workforce development, and partnerships with minority- and women-owned businesses. NYC Disinfection Services encourages all MWBE- and Section 3-certified locksmith companies to contact us for subcontracting opportunities under these contracts.

About NYC Disinfection Services, Inc.
NYC Disinfection Services provides construction companies and government agencies with project management, skilled labor, and facility support solutions. The company specializes in executing large-scale projects with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and clear communication. Services include facilities maintenance, cleaning, and construction support across both public and private sectors.

Media Contact:
NYC Disinfection Services, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 347-326-1907

SOURCE NYC Disinfection Services, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Alicia Halpin Strengthens Public-Sector Operations as President of NYC Disinfection Services

Alicia Halpin is the President and Founder of NYC Disinfection Services, Inc., a New York State and New York City certified Women-Owned Business...

NYC Disinfection Services lanza una división de reubicación residencial centrada en el desarrollo de la fuerza laboral y las asociaciones MWBE

NYC Disinfection Services, Inc., empresa certificada por el estado y la ciudad de Nueva York como Women-Owned Business Enterprise (Empresa propiedad...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics