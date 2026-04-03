NYC Disinfection Services Awarded Three Citywide Locksmith Service Contracts

QUEENS, N.Y., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Disinfection Services, Inc., a certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), is proud to announce that it has been awarded three citywide contracts to provide locksmith services across New York City.

These contracts mark a significant expansion of the company's service offerings and reinforce its continued growth within the public sector. NYC Disinfection Services will deliver a full range of locksmith solutions, including lock installation, repairs, replacements, emergency services, and security upgrades across multiple developments citywide.

"This is a major milestone for our company," said Alicia Halpin, President of NYC Disinfection Services, Inc. "We've built our reputation on reliability, responsiveness, and quality workmanship. Being entrusted with multiple citywide contracts is a reflection of the standards we hold ourselves to every day."

With an experienced team and the operational capacity to support large-scale service demands, NYC Disinfection Services is well-positioned to execute efficiently across all assigned locations.

As a WBE-certified firm, the company remains committed to supporting local communities through job creation, workforce development, and partnerships with minority- and women-owned businesses. NYC Disinfection Services encourages all MWBE- and Section 3-certified locksmith companies to contact us for subcontracting opportunities under these contracts.

About NYC Disinfection Services, Inc.

NYC Disinfection Services provides construction companies and government agencies with project management, skilled labor, and facility support solutions. The company specializes in executing large-scale projects with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and clear communication. Services include facilities maintenance, cleaning, and construction support across both public and private sectors.

Media Contact:

NYC Disinfection Services, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 347-326-1907

SOURCE NYC Disinfection Services, Inc.