Alicia Hawkins, an industry analytics leader, joins Quick Custom Intelligence

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading name in the field of business intelligence solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Alicia Hawkins as the company's new Gaming Business Intelligence Manager. With a remarkable 14-year track record in the gaming industry, Alicia brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and innovative insights to the very dynamic QCI team.

Alicia Hawkins commented, "QCI beautifully bridges technology with business operations, and as customers gain a passion for data-driven decision making and leverage data for business optimization, I have the privilege of embarking on this journey with them. I am excited to join the exceptional leadership team at QCI as the Gaming Business Intelligence Manager."

About Alicia Hawkins

Alicia Hawkins, an Ivy League trained data analytics leader with 14 years of experience, is a highly dedicated professional with a strong commitment to driving business improvement through data-driven strategies. Alicia's illustrious gaming career commenced in tribal gaming, where she specialized in slot operations analysis. Her strategic acumen significantly contributed to revenue growth and enhanced customer experiences. Subsequently, she joined Boyd Corporate, where her responsibilities encompassed database management and data quality control. Her meticulous attention to detail ensured that the organization had dependable data for informed decision-making. In her most recent role at Everi Holding Inc., Alicia further honed her analytical skills and solidified her reputation as a professional adept at bridging technology with gaming operations. She collaborated with a variety of gaming establishments to deliver data-driven solutions, earning recognition as a key player in the industry. Alicia's comprehensive skill set spans database management, slot operations analysis, and data quality assurance, complemented by her outstanding abilities in vendor relations and problem-solving. Alicia has a Bachelor of Science in Data Science from Cornell University.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence, expressed his enthusiasm for Alicia's arrival, stating, "We're eager to see the impact Alicia will have at Quick Custom Intelligence. She will play a pivotal role in the successful rollout of our new product offerings. Alicia will ensure data integrity and will lead in educating users on effective software utilization. Her hands-on experience will serve as the foundation for the guidance she provides, enabling our clients to make well-informed, data-driven decisions. Quick Custom Intelligence is confident that Alicia Hawkins will bring a new level of expertise and innovation to the gaming business intelligence landscape. Her addition to the team underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled support to our clients in the gaming industry."

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

