The Buffalo Run Casino & Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Extend Partnership to Further Enhance Guest Experience and Drive Profitability

Mary Jewett, General Manager of Buffalo Run Casino & Resort, commented on the expanded relationship, stating, "QCI has been an invaluable tool for our Marketing and Player Development initiatives. It has empowered our team at various levels to take pointed action and truly use all of our resources, including our own time, to the best of our ability. We have been able to make large strides toward goals that previously seemed unrealistic for a team the size of ours, and with the impending Power Pack rollout, this will only get better."

This partnership reinforces QCI's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools and solutions for businesses in the casino and entertainment industry. Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the extended partnership. "We are deeply honored to continue our relationship with Buffalo Run Casino & Resort. Their forward-thinking approach and dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences align perfectly with our mission at QCI. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry."

The collaboration will focus on leveraging the power of data and analytics to anticipate guest preferences, streamline operations, and ultimately create memorable experiences for Buffalo Run's patrons. The adoption of QCI Power Pack represents a significant step in harnessing the power of technology to achieve these goals.

ABOUT Buffalo Run Casino & Resort

Owned and operated by the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Buffalo Run Casino & Resort is future-focused on a gaming entertainment experience that both excites and exceeds guest expectations. Maintaining its reputation for a clean and friendly environment, it empowers team members and continues to elevate hospitality and guest experiences by investing in employee training and career development programs. Consequently, this strategic reinvestment into employees and property has resulted in earning the vote for one of the Best and Brightest Companies in the Nation to work for in 2022.

Buffalo Run Casino & Resort has over 70,000 square feet of casino floor and features the area's widest variety of slots and tables games. The resort also includes a non-smoking Hotel, Truckers Lounge with special amenities and offers, the Peoria Showplace in-door event center, the outdoor amphitheater, complimentary entertainment in the Backwoods Bar, an 18-hole championship golf course, two indoor Top Golf® bays, and a smoke-free high-end Player's Lounge. Additionally, the Buffalo Run Casino & Resort offers three dining experiences including Coal Creek Restaurant with high-end cuisine, the Bistro with hand-tossed brick oven pizza, and the Backwoods Bar & Grill which claims the title for best in-house smoked barbecue in the area.

Ongoing advancements to the property include the Peoria Showplace remodel, Hotel updates and restaurant remodel with more to come. New technology has been implemented to streamline offer redemption for guests that include self-serve kiosks for dining and promotions, digital core mail pieces, and a mobile app for monthly promotional information. Updates on the casino floor include in-game bonuses and upgraded slots. Innovation and strategic marketing decisions are powered by data driven technology (QCI), empowering the casino to customize the guest experience and increase loyalty in a highly competitive market.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT Mary Jewett

With over 31 years of experience in the Indian gaming industry, Mary has cultivated a successful career marked by diverse roles and geographical locations. Beginning as a dealer, she honed her skills in the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest, specifically Oregon and Washington. Along her journey, Mary has had the privilege of working alongside exceptional mentors who have shaped her personal and professional growth. During the first 15 years of her career, Mary remained dedicated to gaming operations, immersing myself in the complexities of delivering a remarkable gaming experience to patrons. This invaluable experience equipped her with a deep understanding of management in operations, ensuring smooth and efficient service in gaming and hotel. In the latter half of her career, Mary transitioned and thrived in marketing, implementing effective strategies while refining her ability to understand guest and team member needs, establish meaningful relationships, and execute compelling marketing campaigns to attract and retain a loyal player base. As she embarks on a new chapter, Mary is honored for the opportunity in Oklahoma and excited to leverage her extensive experience and expertise to contribute to the growth and success of the gaming industry in this region. Her unwavering passion for the industry, coupled with the invaluable lessons learned throughout her career, has shaped Mary into a versatile professional, capable of navigating the dynamic landscape of the gaming industry.

