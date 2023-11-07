AliExpress and Swae Lee Invite You to Celebrate 11.11 Singles' Day Sale, the World's Biggest Shopping Festival

Swae Lee to host the AliExpress Singles' Day Pop Up Party in SoHo, perform at VIP kick-off event, offer lucky fans a meet & greet, and launch a curated collection of products on AliExpress dedicated to the festival

Tinder and BLK users who "match" in-app with AliExpress native display card will win exclusive discounts and a chance to gain VIP access to the star-studded launch party

11.11 is AliExpress' biggest sale of the year, with discounts of up to 50% off along with "spend and save" deals and additional promo codes

In honor of Veterans Day, those who served receive $8 off on orders over $50 on November 11 while supplies last

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress , an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is teaming up with Multiple Billboard Number 1 Top Charting, 2x diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and songwriter Swae Lee to celebrate Singles' Day – the biggest shopping festival in the world and AliExpress' biggest sale of the year – and promoting the event on Match Group's Tinder and BLK.

Singles' Day, known globally as the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival ("11.11"), will commence at 00:00:01 a.m. PST on November 8 with a three-day warm-up period, where early bird consumers can browse discounts, add products to their carts, and participate in daily draws in the app to receive various products. The sale on the full selection of products will start at 00:00:01 a.m. PST on November 11 and close at 11:59:59 p.m. PST on November 17.

During the sale, over 5,000,000 products will be discounted by up to 50%. On top of these markdowns, AliExpress will offer consumers $4 off for every $20 spent across stores, up to a maximum of $16 off per order. For orders that surpass $100, consumers can use three promo codes for additional savings of $15 on a $100 purchase, $30 on $200, and $60 on $300. Collectively, these discounts result in AliExpress' best deal of the year. Further, to celebrate Veterans Day, those who served receive a special deal – $8 off orders over $50 – which is collectable on November 11 while supplies last and redeemable through November 17.

Singles' Day Comes to Life

To mark the occasion, Swae Lee will host the Singles' Day Pop Up Party, located in one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the world, New York City's SoHo neighborhood. The experiential space at 69 Mercer Street will run from November 9-12 (12-9 p.m. EST) and will include free drinks, games, live music from local DJs, and the opportunity to explore amazing deals on products across tech, beauty, wellness, fashion, home goods, and more.

A VIP party on November 8 (7-10 p.m. EST) will kick it all off, featuring a live performance from Swae Lee and the launch of his personally curated collection of products on AliExpress dedicated to 11.11. There will be free drinks, a curated guest list of influencers and celebrities, and surprise musical performances from famous artists. Swae Lee is offering 11 lucky fans VIP access and a meet & greet at the event. For a chance to win, those over 21 years of age can:

Follow @AliExpressUS on Instagram or @AliExpress.US on TikTok Post a screenshot of the most unique AliExpress product you can find Include #AliExpressSinglesDay and tag @AliExpressUS (IG) or @AliExpress.US

"I'm excited to team up with AliExpress on Singles' Day because to me it's a day to celebrate self-care, self-expression, and individuality," said Swae Lee. "My music and style have always been about being true to myself and standing out from the crowd. I believe everyone should be able to express themselves in their own unique way, and AliExpress offers a wide variety of unique products that help people do just that."

Tying into the roots of 11.11 as a celebration of singles, NYC-area users of Tinder – the world's most popular app for meeting new people – and BLK – the world's largest dating app for the Black community – who "match" with AliExpress will win exclusive deals that can be used on top of AliExpress' amazing 11.11 deals. Additionally, 11 lucky singles will win VIP access to the kick-off party. Swipe right to claim your discount and with a bit of luck your very own VIP ticket!

"This year, we're bringing Singles' Day to life through a fusion of e-commerce innovation and experiential retail," Chris Carl, Head of Marketing, AliExpress U.S. "Soho is the perfect canvas to celebrate self-expression and turn a shopping day into a social event."

Elevated User Experience

This year, more products than ever will be delivered to American consumers in a three to five-day timeframe due to AliExpress' partnerships with local warehouses across the country. And as always, AliExpress has consumers covered with strong buyer protections – consumers get a full refund if they do not receive a product or it is different from the description – and return policies.

Fifteen Years of 11.11

Alibaba Group's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, of which AliExpress is a part, became the biggest online shopping event of the year in 2012, overtaking Cyber Monday in terms of gross merchandise value generated within 24 hours, and set nine Guinness World Records related to sales in 2015.

Since its inception in 2009, it has blossomed into a time of year in which people splurge on themselves, putting an emphasis on self-care, wellness and self-love. It represents a chance to live your best life by capitalizing on maximum savings and endless choices during the biggest shopping festival in the world.

For more information on the history of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, see here .

Media Assets:

Hi-res images and a campaign video can be found here .

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

About Tinder

Launched in 2012, Tinder is the world's most popular app for meeting new people and has been downloaded more than 530 million times. The app is available in 190 countries and 45+ languages. More than half of all members are 18-25 years old. In 2022, Tinder was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company.

About BLK

A subsidiary of Match Group, BLK was introduced in August 2017 and is currently the leading dating and lifestyle app for Black singles. With over 10 million downloads, BLK has built a community and space where Black love and life are celebrated in all its forms and expressions. BLK's mission is simple: bring Black people together to spark meaningful connections.

SOURCE AliExpress