AliExpress Kicks Off Summer Sale with Faster Deliveries, Free Returns and Steep Discounts

HANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Sale is coming! AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, today announced that it has introduced a series of upgrades to enhance the shopping experience in major markets, including free returns and three-day delivery, ahead of its Summer Sale which commenced on June 10.

Hassle-free returns and faster deliveries in Spain

In February, AliExpress launched AliExpress Choice, a program that offers free return service for a selection of products to consumers in dozens of markets, among other benefits. Today, the platform announced that it has expanded the free return service to all products for consumers in Spain, the first time it has done so for any market. This means Spanish consumers can enjoy free return for one product in each order within 15 days of receiving their purchase, whether it's a €1 lipstick or a €10 power bank.

The nationwide free return policy has been launched in Spain first and will gradually expand to other major markets.

In addition to free returns, AliExpress has been continuously shortening delivery times for its users across the globe. It has enabled three-day delivery for consumers across Spain for a selection of AliExpress Choice products with a "three-day delivery" tag, while consumers in the U.S. can expect to receive their AliExpress Choice orders in as fast as five days after purchase.

Moreover, AliExpress is offering free shipping for stand-alone products in countries including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, South Korea, Spain and the U.K., among others.

Unrivaled deals and discounts

Offering even greater deals and promotions to consumers in Europe and the U.S., this year's AliExpress Summer Sale has kicked off with a presale period on June 10 and will officially run from June 12 to 18.

In Spain and France, consumers can benefit from a discount of €4 for every €30 spent across stores (to a maximum of €12 off per order) as well as stand a chance to enjoy large discount codes available in limited quantities.

In the U.S., to help shoppers make the most of the sale, AliExpress is collaborating with 600 influencers to promote hot-selling summer items such as seasonal apparel, wigs and travel essentials as well as share their own online shopping tips and tricks. For these particular categories, first-time shoppers in the U.S. can look forward to an additional 40% discount. In South Korea, a variety of value-for-money products priced at an ultralow price of 1,000 Korean won (~$0.75) will be introduced to consumers.

