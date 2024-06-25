AliExpress Launches New Global Advertising Campaign for Olympic Games Paris 2024

Inspiring people from around the world to #FindYourSport

Consumers have placed over 161 million orders for sporting goods on AliExpress since 2019*

PARIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Worldwide Olympic TOP Partner of the Olympic Games for e-commerce platform services, AliExpress unveiled its latest global advertisement campaign, "Find Your Sport," at the Olympic Qualifier Series 2024 in Budapest ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The advertisement highlights that AliExpress has seen more than 161 million purchases of sporting-related goods and enabled consumers from around the world to actively engage in sports in the past five years*.

From left to right: Leon Xie, General Manager, Olympic Business of Strategic Development, Alibaba Group; Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee, President; Albert Zhu, Global Head of Marketing for AliExpress Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee, President at AliExpress #FindYourSport showcase at the Olympic Qualifier Series 2024 in Budapest

The new campaign, "Find Your Sport," brings to life the spirit of sports and its ability to bring people together to create connections, shared experiences and memories. The campaign showcases the power of sports on and off the pitch, illustrating how it can empower and inspire people through the inclusive nature of sports.

Albert Zhu, Head of Global Marketing, AliExpress said, "We believe this campaign underscores the values of the Olympic Movement by demonstrating the power of sports. This campaign is designed to inspire the sporting dreams and passions of people around the world."

During the four-day event in Budapest, where athletes competed to secure their spot for Paris 2024, AliExpress showcased its new campaign in its pop-up during the festival-style event. Visitors to the AliExpress booth were able to try out their skills on a skateboard-themed simulation.

In 2020, AliExpress launched its Olympic Games activation as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) long-term partnership with Alibaba Group, which started in 2017. With consumers in more than 100 countries and regions, AliExpress will further the reach of the Olympic Movement and help Olympic stakeholders engage with fans around the world.

Continued commitment and investment globally

AliExpress continues to invest in its premium service AliExpress Choice, which offers consumers great selection, speedy shipping and hassle-free returns** as well as millions in discounts and deals during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

*The data is collected since January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2023.

**Subject to terms and conditions, please check out the AliExpress app and website for more details.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

