AliExpress Launches Summer Sale, Featuring Brand+ Sellers and Creator-Led Livestreams

Event features up to 80% off across top U.S. summer categories, plus stackable tiered coupons for added savings.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress today announced its annual Summer Sale, running from June 1 through June 10, featuring deals of up to 80% off site-wide. This year's sale places a strategic focus on Brand+, AliExpress' channel for trusted, global brands with official product authentication, and introduces a robust lineup of creator-led livestreams designed to deepen engagement with U.S. shoppers.

As value-conscious shoppers prioritize quality, practicality, and price heading into summer, AliExpress is using this year's sale to highlight products aligned with some of the season's biggest spending categories, including travel, outdoor recreation, wellness, gaming, automotive, and home organization. Shoppers can maximize their savings by stacking site-wide discounts with tiered coupon offers. These coupons provide up to an additional 20% off depending on cart value, available in tiers such as:

$3 off $15 | $6 off $39 | $10 off $69 | $15 off $99 | $24 off $169 | $40 off $279 | $65 off $469 | $100 off $650

"Summer is a peak season for discovery, whether shoppers are gearing up for outdoor adventures or refreshing their home setups," said Chris Gu, U.S. Country Manager, AliExpress. "With Brand+, we're making it easier to find official products from recognized global brands, while our new creator-led livestreams offer a dynamic way to see these products in action. We're combining competitive pricing with a more interactive, curated shopping experience."

Elevating the Shopping Experience with Brand+ and Live Commerce

Brand+ is AliExpress' designation for sellers offering original, high-quality products. The channel includes perks like free shipping and free returns on qualified items and features established brands across high-growth categories like consumer electronics, home improvement, and lifestyle. By surfacing these brands, AliExpress provides a streamlined path for shoppers to access premium goods at competitive prices.

Complementing this curated selection is a new wave of interactive shopping. AliExpress is collaborating with local U.S. creators and livestreamers to introduce consumers to live product discovery, demonstrations, and community engagement. This initiative reflects the growing interest in live commerce as an emerging shopping format, enabling niche and emerging brands to connect directly with enthusiasts through authentic content.

To further engage with category communities, AliExpress and select Brand+ partners will also host activations and giveaways on Reddit, connecting directly with hobbyists and shoppers where they already discuss their passions and allowing them to win premium gear. Follow u/AliExpress on Reddit for the latest giveaways, community activations, and opportunities to participate throughout the June Sale.

Summer Sale Highlights: Top Brand+ Picks for U.S. Shoppers

This year's sale features a curated selection of Brand+ certified brands, each offering significant discounts and premium quality across key summer categories:

Sports & Outdoor Performance

Li-Ning (Up to 61% off): A global sportswear challenger founded by an Olympic legend Li-Ning, the brand is known for its NBA athlete endorsements, including lifetime deals and signature lines for stars like Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and CJ McCollum. With athleisure on the rise in the U.S., the brand offers premium performance and style at an accessible price. Check out their latest footwear.

(Up to 61% off): A global sportswear challenger founded by an Olympic legend Li-Ning, the brand is known for its NBA athlete endorsements, including lifetime deals and signature lines for stars like Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and CJ McCollum. With athleisure on the rise in the U.S., the brand offers premium performance and style at an accessible price. Check out their latest footwear. Elitewheels (Up to 40% off): As cycling becomes a key sustainable and social lifestyle in the U.S., Elitewheels provides competition-grade upgrades for serious riders. Their range includes high-performance carbon wheels designed to help cyclists push their limits on both city roads and mountain trails.

(Up to 40% off): As cycling becomes a key sustainable and social lifestyle in the U.S., Elitewheels provides competition-grade upgrades for serious riders. Their range includes high-performance carbon wheels designed to help cyclists push their limits on both city roads and mountain trails. Sofirn & Wurkkos (Up to 40% off): Built on a reputation for reliability and quality, these brands provide essential high-performance lighting for outdoor adventures. Sofirn's powerful headlights and Wurkkos's premium flashlights are trusted companions for those who refuse to compromise on performance.

Tech, Gaming & Innovation

Anycubic (Up to 40% off): At the forefront of the 3D printing revolution, Anycubic makes technology accessible to hobbyists, creators, and professionals. Following their recent May 18 launch of the Kobra 4, they continue to showcase cutting-edge 3D printing solutions that reinforce the platform's credibility in premium tech.

(Up to 40% off): At the forefront of the 3D printing revolution, Anycubic makes technology accessible to hobbyists, creators, and professionals. Following their recent May 18 launch of the Kobra 4, they continue to showcase cutting-edge 3D printing solutions that reinforce the platform's credibility in premium tech. GameSir (Up to 60% off): Tapping into the massive U.S. gaming market, GameSir offers certified, high-performance peripherals. The brand's controllers are built to meet the expectations of serious gamers.

Home, Auto & DIY Solutions

Succebuy & VEVOR (Up to 40% off for Succebuy): VEVOR is a high-repurchase brand in the U.S., reflecting strong consumer loyalty. Covering a wide range of tools, equipment, and home appliances, they provide durable solutions for users ranging from DIY enthusiasts to professionals, including home appliances and workshop tools.

(Up to 40% off for Succebuy): VEVOR is a high-repurchase brand in the U.S., reflecting strong consumer loyalty. Covering a wide range of tools, equipment, and home appliances, they provide durable solutions for users ranging from DIY enthusiasts to professionals, including home appliances and workshop tools. MUCAR & THINKCAR (Up to 60–70% off): With rising vehicle maintenance costs, these brands make professional-grade diagnostic tools accessible and easy to use at home. Their solutions, such as THINKCAR's Bi-Directional Control diagnostic scanner and MUCAR's AI-assisted diagnostics tool, are designed for both seasoned gearheads and everyday drivers looking to keep their vehicles running smoothly.

The AliExpress Summer Sale runs from June 1 through June 10 at AliExpress.com

*Coupons are available on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible items, with exclusions. Subject to the relevant terms and conditions.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform serving consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. Part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, AliExpress connects shoppers with manufacturers and sellers across a wide range of product categories, offering a diverse selection of goods at competitive prices.

SOURCE AliExpress