Reachy Mini Hits AliExpress, Taking Embodied AI Global

Developer-favorite desktop robot now available to more consumers worldwide through AliExpress Anniversary Sale

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reachy Mini, the open-source desktop robot that has captivated the developer community, is now available to global consumers on AliExpress, coinciding with the platform's Anniversary Sale promotion. This extension marks an important step in expanding Reachy Mini beyond the open-source developer community to a broader consumer audience across key markets including the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan and Brazil.

Reachy Mini Robot

Developed within the Hugging Face ecosystem, a leading open-source AI platform, Reachy Mini is a flagship embodied AI project designed for human-AI interaction, creative coding, and hands-on experimentation. Reachy Mini has earned strong recognition among AI researchers and developers worldwide. Now, through AliExpress, the robot is becoming more broadly accessible to consumers interested in exploring the next wave of AI-powered robotics.

The addition of Reachy Mini reflects AliExpress' broader push to attract innovative technology products and brands. Seeed Studio, the hardware manufacturing partner behind Reachy Mini, selected AliExpress as its consumer market launchpad.

"AliExpress has made a strong commitment to supporting premium hard tech products, which aligns perfectly with Seeed Studio's mission," said Joey Jiang, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Seeed Studio. "As an open-source hardware provider focused on emerging technologies, we have built a technology ecosystem based on open-source hardware, AI-driven capabilities, and cross-domain co-creation. The Anniversary Sale gives us a rare opportunity to tap into global demand and introduce Reachy Mini to a wider audience."

The timing comes amid growing visibility for Reachy Mini. At CES 2026, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang featured Reachy Mini in his keynote address, demonstrating the desktop robot to a global audience and signaling that the era of embodied AI has arrived. The spotlight from one of the world's most-watched tech stages has helped drive surging interest and pre-order demand for the compact robot.

From March 16 through March 25, Reachy Mini will be available in stock – no pre-orders required. Seeed Studio's official AliExpress store will release limited units daily throughout the promotional period, giving consumers worldwide a chance to own one of the most talked-about robots in the embodied AI space.

Reachy Mini is among a growing roster of premium tech brands joining AliExpress Brand+, the platform's dedicated channel for high-end global technology brands. In 2025, Unitree Robotics opened its official flagship store on AliExpress, while Rokid AR glasses and other emerging global tech brands have used the platform to reach international consumers directly. As more frontier technology brands seek global scale, AliExpress is emerging as the platform of choice for hard tech brands looking to grow beyond their home markets.

"Reachy Mini joining AliExpress during our Anniversary Sale is a strong signal of where consumer technology is headed," said Chris Carl, Head of Marketing, AliExpress U.S. "We aim to bring the world's most innovative technology products to consumers everywhere."

Reachy Mini is available HERE through Seeed Studio's official AliExpress store.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

SOURCE AliExpress