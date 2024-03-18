AliExpress Levels Up Experience for U.S. Customers with Updated Shopping Guarantees and a Redesigned Mobile App

The updates roll out just in time for the brand's 14th Anniversary Sale, with deals up to 70% off from March 18 through March 27

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has made significant updates to its platform designed to enhance the customer experience in the U.S. market, including faster shipping times, new delivery guarantees, and an updated mobile app for simpler browsing on its catalog.

A majority of U.S. consumers state that recent price increases have put a strain on their wallets. As the cost of living continues to rise, shoppers can turn to AliExpress to find a vast selection of high-quality products at affordable prices. With AliExpress, consumers can stretch their budget further on everything from everyday necessities to those fun finds and unique want-to-haves.

AliExpress reimagines the shopping experience by offering consumers direct access to international manufacturers, allowing shoppers to explore a diverse range of products at highly affordable price points. This compelling value proposition along with last year's launch of Choice – a premium service in which AliExpress manages fulfillment on a curated selection of products, offering exceptional value, faster shipping, and a better delivery and return experience – have led to robust growth for AliExpress. The platform has seen a 60% year-over-year increase in order volume in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. While Similarweb data indicates AliExpress' monthly average visits in the U.S. soared to 24.2 million in 2023 – a 290% year-on-year spike, marking it as one of the nation's fastest-growing e-commerce sites.

An Elevated Online Shopping Experience

AliExpress is doubling down on its success and is focusing efforts on providing U.S. customers with an even better shopping experience, including:

Faster Deliveries: Shipping times are now faster for U.S. customers of AliExpress, with delivery targets of 5-12 calendar days for all Choice orders, and 8-14 calendar days for non- Choice marketplace orders.

If an order is not delivered by the estimated delivery date, buyers can collect a coupon for a future purchase. Refund Guarantees: If an item is not delivered within 30 days after shipment, arrives damaged, or is lost, consumers can apply for a refund.

If an item is not delivered within 30 days after shipment, arrives damaged, or is lost, consumers can apply for a refund. Free Returns on Millions of Items: Buyers can initiate a free return on eligible items within 90 days after payment, and the first return on each parent order is always free.

Buyers can initiate a free return on eligible items within 90 days after payment, and the first return on each parent order is always free. A Redesigned Mobile App: The revamped AliExpress mobile app boasts a more user-friendly, convenient, enjoyable, and personalized experience. Users can take advantage of a powerful search tool to find exactly what they're looking for, and can easily sort by relevant, localized, and timely categories to find products they never knew they needed.

"From faster shipping and free returns, to a revamped mobile app, we're celebrating our 14th anniversary by making shopping on AliExpress faster, easier, and more rewarding," said Chris Carl, Head of Marketing, AliExpress U.S. "We're inviting our customers to join in on the celebration with some of our biggest discounts of the year on products from everyday necessities to the fun and fashionable."

Add to Cart: Up to 70% Off Sitewide During 14th Anniversary Sale

AliExpress is the go-to destination for unique finds and everyday basics that won't break the bank, and for its 14th anniversary, the platform is offering some of its deepest discounts of the year. From March 18 through March 27, shoppers can visit the ultimate deal discovery destination and find products up to 70% off across fashion, electronics, home, beauty and more. Whether shopping for yourself or others, for upcoming occasions or just for fun, AliExpress offers affordable, on-trend products you'll love.

To shop the anniversary sale deals, please visit www.aliexpress.com or download the AliExpress app on Google Play or the App Store. For more information on AliExpress, follow @AliExpress.US (TikTok), @AliExpressUS (Instagram), @AliExpress_EN (Twitter/X) on social media, @AliExpress (Pinterest).

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

