AliExpress Order Volume Surges 60%, Driven by Choice

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress order volume has increased by 60% year-over-year, according to the financial results announced by Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba Group") for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This strong performance contributed to a 44% year-over-year growth in Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group's revenue, exceeding market expectations for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Bringing Shopping to the Next Level

The catalyst behind this robust growth is AliExpress' Choice, a premium service introduced in March 2023. Designed to redefine cross-border shopping, Choice offers customers exceptional value, a curated selection of high-quality products, logistics and superior customer service at every touchpoint.

Thanks to Choice, customers in a growing number of markets now enjoy perks including free shipping, assured on-time delivery and free returns. For example, products in the AliExpress Choice section are eligible for free shipping in the majority of applicable markets for purchases worth over US$10 or when any three selected items are bought. As of December 2023, over 20 markets, including Spain and France, enjoy free returns on all Choice products, and 23 markets, including Germany and Switzerland, are offered an on-time delivery guarantee.

Logistics remains a cornerstone of Choice's success, with AliExpress and logistics partner Cainiao extending their global five-day delivery coverage to include 10 markets in the quarter. The volume of orders eligible for this expedited service has seen a triple-digit increase from the previous quarter. In January 2024, nearly half of the AliExpress orders were placed through Choice, underscoring the service's rapidly increasing customer adoption.

Fueling Diverse and Dynamic Growth

Beyond logistics enhancements, Choice has broadened AliExpress' product offerings by providing sellers with a one-stop solution that seamlessly integrates sales operations, payment, logistics and warehousing, making it possible for them to concentrate on product innovation and manufacturing. This approach allows sellers to efficiently expand internationally, driving growth for both their own businesses and AliExpress. In anticipation of the Spring Festival, the Cainiao-AliExpress joint warehouse for Choice reported a six-fold growth of stock volume year-over-year, partly fueled by the broadened product selection enabled by the service.

Gary Topp, AliExpress European Commercial Director, expressed enthusiasm about Choice's impact: "The introduction of Choice represents a watershed moment for AliExpress. By delivering standout features like complimentary shipping, swift delivery and easy returns, we are cultivating stronger customer loyalty while solidifying our market presence. Looking ahead, we are dedicated to further refining the Choice offering and perpetually elevating the shopper experience."

The introduction of Choice has been pivotal to the growth of AliExpress' global footprint. In Spain, AliExpress claimed the title of the second most-visited e-commerce platform in December 2023, as per Club Ecommerce and EGI Group statistics. In the United States, Similarweb data indicates AliExpress' monthly average visits soared to 24.2 million in 2023 – a 290% year-on-year spike, marking it as one of the nation's fastest-growing e-commerce sites. Moreover, the number of monthly active AliExpress users in South Korea reached the 7 million mark last November, nearly doubling year-over-year, according to mobile analytics firm WiseApp.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

