AliExpress to Give Away Over 1,000 UEFA EURO 2024™ Match Tickets to Shoppers

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, will give away over 1,000 UEFA EURO 2024™ match tickets along with attractive discounts during its promotional campaigns around the UEFA EURO 2024™ tournament – including its Choice Day and Summer Sales – infusing its shoppers' experience with a vibrant cascade of excitement and summer festivities.

This announcement comes on the back of a series of important announcements by AliExpress, including its recent naming as the exclusive global e-commerce sponsor of UEFA EURO 2024™. AliExpress is investing millions of dollars in discounts, deals and engagement to delight shoppers and sports fans during the tournament, while elevating the user experience for its global consumer base.

Key highlights of AliExpress' promotional campaigns around UEFA EURO 2024TM include:

Choice Day and Summer Sales – AliExpress will host a Choice Day from June 1 to June 7 with the theme 'Summer Carnival,' followed by a Summer Sale from June 17 to June 23 , offering up to 90% off on a wide range of products.

AliExpress will host a Choice Day from with the theme 'Summer Carnival,' followed by a from , offering up to 90% off on a wide range of products. 'Shake & Win' game for time-limited prizes – During the UEFA EURO 2024 TM games from June 14 to July 14 , all eligible AliExpress users just need to log on to the AliExpress app and shake their smartphone within 10 minutes after a goal is scored, for the chance to win discounts of up to 50% on selected products. European customers will also stand a chance to win match tickets and discount coupons worth up to $500 each, and purchase selected items at $0.01 only.

During the UEFA games from , all eligible AliExpress users just need to log on to the AliExpress app and shake their smartphone within 10 minutes after a goal is scored, for the chance to win discounts of up to 50% on selected products. European customers will also stand a chance to win match tickets and discount coupons worth up to each, and purchase selected items at only. Fun quiz – From now to 23:59:59 PST on June 12 , AliExpress users can take part in an engaging quiz, featuring over 100 questions covering UEFA EURO, football knowledge and AliExpress trivia. Participants who successfully answer a minimum of three questions will qualify to earn points and gain entry into lucky draws. Prizes up for grabs include match tickets (European customers only), official merchandise and T-shirts. Further activities, such as a game for users to support their favorite team, are set to commence on June 13 . Additional lucky draws are scheduled to take place on June 1-2 and June 17-18 , with two more planned for July.

AliExpress Choice, the platform's premium shopping service launched in March 2023, provides fast and free delivery within 5 to 15 days on orders meeting minimum purchase thresholds for major markets across Europe, the Americas and East Asia, with free returns available to selected markets. Please visit www.aliexpress.com/TnC for more details.

Anticipation and excitement for the UEFA EURO 2024™ are reaching peak levels, and AliExpress is at the forefront, ensuring that while the teams battle for the championship title, customers too can walk away with wins of their own. Stay tuned for more updates as the tournament's kick-off draws closer and get ready for a summer where every goal promises more than just points—it's shoppers' score for the best deals of the season.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

SOURCE AliExpress