Alignment Healthcare Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

May 11, 2026, 18:21 ET

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASD: ALHC) will replace Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASD: SNCY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 14. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Allegiant Travel Co. (NASD: ALGT) is acquiring Sun Country Airlines Holdings in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Alignment Healthcare

ALHC

Health Care

May 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Sun Country Airlines Holdings

SNCY

Industrials

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