Alignment Healthcare Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASD: ALHC) will replace Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASD: SNCY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 14. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Allegiant Travel Co. (NASD: ALGT) is acquiring Sun Country Airlines Holdings in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 14, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Alignment Healthcare ALHC Health Care May 14, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Sun Country Airlines Holdings SNCY Industrials

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